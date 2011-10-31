Reportstack Report: Global and China Titanium Industry Report 2010-2011

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global and China Titanium Industry Report, 2010-2011 market report to its offering



As the largest producing country of titanium product worldwide, China’s output of titanium sponge reached 57,770 tons in 2010, accounting for 37.4% of the global total. Meanwhile, the output of titanium mill products achieved 38,323 tons in China, covering 34.3% of the world’s total. However, titanium product structure presents unbalance in China, with relatively low capacity proportion of aerospace titanium sponge. Furthermore, competitiveness of high-end titanium mill products such as aerospace titanium products still desires to be improved.



In terms of titanium sponge market, the United States, Europe and South Korea are the main export destinations of China-made titanium sponge. In recent years, titanium sponge output gradually declines in the United States, where titanium product manufacturers including TIMET are experiencing short supply of titanium sponge. As for the European market, titanium sponge entirely relies on import. Currently, VSMPO-AVISMA and ATI are the main producers of aerospace titanium sponge in the European and American markets. Chinese titanium sponge enterprises mainly focus on the production of industrial titanium sponge.



Zunyi Titanium Co., Ltd., the leading one among titanium sponge manufacturers, is still in its production recovery stage, after suffering drastic fall in 2009 and IPO failure. Its production, sales and price of titanium sponge improved markedly in H1 2011. Huashen Titanium realized titanium sponge capacity of 10,000 tons/year, after being invested by Baoji Titanium in 2010. Meanwhile, its product titanium sponge for aerospace and military use saw a rise in proportion, and it further enhanced its connection with titanium mill products production lines of Baoji Titanium.



Titanium mill products boast large capacities in China at present, whereas the production capacities of titanium thin-plate and titanium welded pipe are still far from sufficiency. As for production of high-end aerospace titanium products, Baoji Titanium is still the sole player in Chinese market.



Currently, Baoji Titanium enjoys around 40% market shares of titanium mill products in China, while it provides over 95% of the total military titanium demand in domestic China. In addition, Baoji Titanium is the only exporter of aerospace titanium products at home. Being restricted by limited capacity and weak technical R&D strength, other peers are less competitive in the market, such as Western Metal Materials, Western Superconducting Technologies, Beijing Zhongbei Titanium and Baosteel Special Steel, etc.



