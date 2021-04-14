Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: KRMD shares, filed a lawsuit against Repro Med Systems, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws violations.



Investors who purchased shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 26, 2021.



On November 3, 2020, after the market closed, Repro Med Systems, Inc announced its third quarter 2020 financial results, reporting that net sales declined sequentially to $6.1 million. During the conference call the next day, the Company attributed the lower sales to, among other things, "higher allowances for gross rebates for certain customers" and "payment discounts and distribution fees."



Then, on January 25, 2021, after the market closed, Repro Med Systems, Inc announced its preliminary financial results for fiscal 2020, expecting revenue of approximately $24.0 million, an increase of 3.4% over the prior year. The Company attributed the results to, among other things, "[s]lower growth in net revenue as a result of strengthening our contractual position with large customers." Repro Med Systems, Inc also announced that its CEO, Donald Pettigrew, resigned, effective immediately.



The plaintiff claims that between August 4, 2020 and January 25, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that starting in January 2020, KORU ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth, that as the rebates accrued, the Company's net sales were reasonably likely to decline, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



