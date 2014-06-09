New Publishing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- In spite of the soaring popularity of illegal downloading, the reproduction of recorded media market grows by 12% annually on average over 2007-2012, reaching SR67 million in latter year. Imported reproduction of recorded media reaches 48% of market value in 2012. Growing home ownership and restriction on public entertainment such as cinemas are among main factors contributing to growth. Industry turnover expected to grow at CAGR of 10% over forecast period to SR61 million in 2018. Demand for imported production likely to increase, as flows of migrant workers are rising due to booming construction industry.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Reproduction of Recorded Media in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 223. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Reproduction of Recorded Media in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 223 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Computer Media Reproduction, Music and Video Reproduction.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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