Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York Brings Advanced Fertility Care to Downtown Manhattan

Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMA of New York), a world renowned infertility medical practice, is pleased to announce the opening of a sixth location in the State of New York on April 4th, 2013 in New York City., at 101 West 12th Street in New York City. The physicians and staff at RMA of NY arewell known for providing compassionate care and clinical expertise in reproductive treatment, since opening their doors in midtown Manhattan in 2001. Situated on the ground level of the John Adams building between 6th and 7th Avenues, the new officeis easily accessible by multiple subway lines, just two blocks from Union Square in the heart of the West Village. Dr. Jaime M. Knopman, reproductive endocrinologist and fertility specialist, will be treating patients downtown startingApril 4th.



RMA of New York is opening the downtown practice to meet thesignificant demand for premium fertility services in lower Manhattan."The downtown New York City area is one of the fastest growing communities in the country, and RMA of New York is proud to support this remarkable growth," said Dr. Alan Copperman, Medical Director of RMA of New York and Director of Infertility at Mount Sinai Medical Center. "By opening an office in this rapidly developing sector of the city, we are able to provide advanced reproductive technology combined with first-class convenient care to couples experiencing difficulty with conceiving. While our field has become more and more technologically advanced, we have found that maintaining personalized attention in a compassionate environment is even more important than ever."



Dr. Jaime M. Knopman graduated with honors from the University of Pennsylvania and received her medical degree from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. She completed her residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the New York University Langone Medical Center, where she went on to completeher subspecialty. Dr. Knopman received numerous awards from NYU, including the CREOG Excellence Award three years consecutively and was also the recipient of the Robert F. Porges Award for the Graduating Honor Resident. "It is an honor and privilege to bring infertile couples hope, and to witnesstheir happiness when they achieve a successful pregnancy," Dr. Knopman stated. "Through RMA of New York's continuous advancement of infertility therapies and high IVF success rates, our team is sharing this joyous occasion with patients again and again. Having completed my medical training in the downtown New York City area, I look forward to providing residents the quality fertility care they expect within a convenient and comfortable environment personalized for their specific needs."



About Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York

Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMA of New York) is widely recognized as a national and international leader in state-of-the-art reproductive medicine. Led by an integrated team of doctors and scientists with extensive reproductive endocrinology, fertility and urology experience and training, RMA of New York consistently reports success rates to the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is internationally recognized for achieving high success rates in their treatment of infertility. RMA of New York maximizes access to care by helping patients explore all insurance coverage and financing options available for treatment. RMA of New York is sensitive to the needs of the LGBT community, women choosing single or same-sex motherhood, as well as women interested in elective fertility preservation. Headquartered in midtown Manhattan, RMA of New York has patient care facilities in Garden City, White Plains, Brooklyn and Cornwall, NY. For more information, please visit www.rmany.com