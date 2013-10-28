Repros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Repros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RPRX) shares over potential securities laws violations by Repros Therapeutics Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain statements over its Androxal was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Repros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RPRX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Repros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RPRX) concerning whether a series of statements Repros Therapeutics Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Repros Therapeutics Inc reported that its Net Loss increased from $4.77 million in 2010 to $18.17 million in 2012.



Shares of Repros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RPRX) grew from $2.76 per share in early 2011 to as high as $28.35 per share on September 20, 2013.



On September 18, 2013 Repros Therapeutics Inc announced additional information confirming success for Study ZA-302, the second pivotal efficacy study for Androxal. Repros Therapeutics Inc said that the results of both pivotal studies, ZA-301 and ZA-302, have met the SPA co-primary endpoints as defined by the FDA.



However, then on October 22, 2013 Repros Therapeutics Inc announced it received FDA Guidance for the Androxal clinical program.



Shares of Repros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RPRX) declined from over $28 per share in late Sept. 2013 to as low as $16.27 per share during Oct. 23, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Repros Therapeutics Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com