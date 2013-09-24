Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Republic of Ireland Cider Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type (e.g. apple, pear, flavoured). Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The 2013 Republic of Ireland Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the ROI cider industry. Published by , this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The cider market suffered over a 3% decline in consumption in 2012. The trend away from the on-premise channel continued during the year with more consumption at home as consumers cut down pub footfall in a bid to save money.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The unseasonably bad weather in March and April coupled with a not so good summer period took its toll on sales. The current economic conditions prevailing in Ireland also had some effect. In December 2012 the Irish government raised excise duty on cider as part of the 2013 Budget measures, much to the dismay of producers and distributors, and this will have some impact in 2013.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Republic of Ireland Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Republic of Ireland cider market.



This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains producer profiles for four major and five smaller producers.



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non- refillable. Market valuation data and selected pricing data are also included.



Key Market Issues

In December 2012 the Irish government raised excise duty on cider as part of the 2013 Budget measures, much to the dismay of producers and distributors, and this will have some impact in 2013.



The persistent poor economic conditions hampered consumption.



As a result of innovation, cider is now more appealing to a younger demographic than before through a wider choice of products.



The unseasonably bad weather in March and April coupled with a not so good summer period took its toll on sales.



Rising costs of ingredients used in manufacturing are likely to continue in the near future, as are packaging and transportation outgoings; manufacturers will seek to keep prices as low as possible by reducing costs through light-weighting measures in packaging and other cost-reduction techniques.



Key Highlights

Relative newcomers, such as Kepplers and Rosie's Cider, which have competitive prices may attract cash-strapped cider consumers, especially through the supermarket channel where 200cl PET bottles are popular.



Despite Bulmers Light performing very well in 2012, the light cider segment remains under developed at present in the Irish cider market.



With apple cider leading, pear variants are vulnerable to the growing trend in other flavored cider.



Bulmers' performance in 2012 is indicative of the strong brand loyalty which it enjoys in Ireland. The fact that it is an Irish brand also carries some weight among Irish consumers who like to support domestic products.



Glass packaging has come under pressure from the growth of can in recent years due to trend towards in home consumption.



Companies Mentioned



BULMERS IRELAND (CandC IRELAND), CandC Group, GLEESON GROUP, Gleeson Group, Comans Wholesale Ltd



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141603/republic-of-ireland-cider-market-insights-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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