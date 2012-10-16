Republic of Korea Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Republic of Korea Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others provides key market data on the Republic of Korea Orthopedic Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within twelve market categories - Knee Reconstruction, Hip Reconstruction, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Trauma Fixation, Orthobiologics, Spinal Surgery, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Prosthetics, Other Joint Reconstruction, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) and Orthopedic Tools. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.



Scope



- Market size and company share data for Orthopedic Devices market categories - Knee Reconstruction, Hip Reconstruction, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Trauma Fixation, Orthobiologics, Spinal Surgery, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Prosthetics, Other Joint Reconstruction, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) and Orthopedic Tools.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within twelve market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the twelve market categories.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Republic of Korea Orthopedic Devices market.

- Key players covered include Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, DePuy, Inc., Synthes, Inc., Biomet, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc and others.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Republic of Korea Orthopedic Devices competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Stryker Corporation DePuy, Inc. Synthes, Inc. Biomet, Inc. Smith & Nephew Plc Wright Medical Group, Inc. Medtronic, Inc. CONMED Corporation Ossur hf. Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH DJO Finance LLC Korea Bone Bank Inc. BSN medical GmbH U&I Corporation Solco Biomedical Co., Ltd. Genzyme Corporation Arthrex, Inc. ArthroCare Corporation Orthofix International N.V. Tornier N.V. Taeyeon Medical CO.,LTD B. Braun Medical Inc. KLS Martin, L.P. Ohio Willow Wood Touch Bionics Limited Corentec Co., Ltd. Small Bone Innovations, Inc.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90411/republic-of-korea-orthopedic-devices-market-outlook-to-2018-arthroscopy-cranio-maxillofacial-fixation-cmf-hip-reconstruction-knee-reconstruction-spinal-surgery-orthobiologics-trauma-fixation-and-others.html