Republic of Korea Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Republic of Korea Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others provides key market data on the Republic of Korea Patient Monitoring market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within six market categories – Fetal Monitors, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Patient Monitoring Accessories . The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.



Scope



- Market size and company share data for Patient Monitoring market categories – Fetal Monitors, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Patient Monitoring Accessories .

- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within six market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the seven market categories.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Republic of Korea Patient Monitoringmarket.

- Key players covered include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and others.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Republic of Korea Patient Monitoring competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



Philips Healthcare GE Healthcare Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd. Nihon Kohden Corporation Mindray Medical International Limited Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Bionet Co.,Ltd. 3M Health Care Ltd. Covidien plc Microlife Corporation Rossmax International Ltd. Welch Allyn Inc. Terumo Corporation OSI Systems, Inc. AViTA Corporation A&D Medical / LifeSource ConMed Corporation Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd. Ambu A/S Edan Instruments, Inc.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/92345/republic-of-korea-patient-monitoring-market-outlook-to-2018-fetal-monitors-multiparameter-patient-monitoring-neonatal-monitors-non-invasive-blood-pressure-monitors-and-others.html