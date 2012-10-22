Reputation Champ Launches Online Reputation Management and Internet Reputation Monitoring Services

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- As most business owners will attest, reputation is everything… in some cases, certain people have built their entire careers on reputation. Take famous painters for example; their paintings aren't priceless because of what's on them, but because of who painted them. It's all about the name and image one builds for him or herself… unfortunately, in this day and age where much of business is conducted online, it can be easy to suffer reputation damage, which in the end can sink the whole ship. The good news is that a certain company by the name of Reputation Champ specializes specifically in online reputation repair, reputation management and monitoring services.



What exactly does that imply? Well, for starters, they promote positive content about their client and his or her company, which in turn will push the bad content away from the eyes of the public. In other words, not only are they suppressing what damages a reputation, but they are improving it at the same time.



Once the reputation has been repaired, where is one supposed to go from here? As it happens, Reputation Champ has social media monitoring services for their clients to use. What do these services do exactly? Well, with the emergence of social networks such as Facebook and Twitter a whole new databank of information has been opened. As of now, there are between one and two billions of users sharing information and posting comments about countless people, companies and services. Reputation Champ's service offers to monitor hundreds of social websites, including Facebook, Twitter, Picasa, Google +, Reddit, Flickr, Vimeo, Yahoo!, Blogger, YouTube, Digg, Blogspot, and many more.



What are the sites monitored for? Well, Reputation Champ basically keeps track of any content which pertains to their clients or their companies. When some kind of content which requires attention surfaces, the client is notified about it. This means that not only are they going to be able to react to the information right away if it's negative, but the client will also obtain a very clear picture of what the people's general opinion is about him or her and their company. They will even be able to identify certain trends when it comes to what people are looking to purchase, potentially increasing the business owner's success. It is even possible for one to monitor his or her competitors.



In addition to their social media monitoring services, Reputation Champ also has online reputation management services. Without going into too much detail, that service focuses on helping business owners improve their reputation through SEO techniques, social media advertising, reviews, blogs, press releases, mobile marketing, and more.



To put it in other words, Reputation Champ offers the complete package when it comes to reputation, offering to repair it, keep track of it, and even improve it by leaps and bounds. A business is only as successful as its reputation, and you can take your enterprise to new, previously-unreachable heights with Reputation Champ's help. At least take the time to go over to their website and look at the services offered; it will only take a few minutes of your time, and it may prove to be just what you were looking for.



Contact Info:

Ryan Dowd

info@reputationchamp.com

888-760-1078

Miami, FL