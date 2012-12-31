Reputation Champ Offers Free 30 Day Trial on Reputation Monitoring Services

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Reputation matters a lot in business. Especially for the businesses that have their operations online, online reputation management is very important. The major part of their sales and revenues is dependent upon how well a reputation is enjoyed by the business. There are so many alternatives and reviews available online now a day that no business can stay safe by not giving attention to the negative content about it online.



Is negative marketing putting big "turn off'' to your name brand or business? Reputation champ has come up with the most awaited, online reputation solutions. Their software is gunned with the removal of negative content, reputation repair, social media monitoring, search engine optimization, with the maximum reputation management solutions.



It is an urgent need of today’s business to keep an eagle eye on negative reputation activities. Reputation champ answers to all such needs to have a safe and clean environment about a product’s profile or a company. It is estimated that 74% people in US alone refuse to interact with the negative marketed events/information about their desired interactions, and this is where Reputation Champ comes in. Their 30 day trial offer is worth a shot for users to know what they are paying without getting into any long term contract or monthly subscription.



People tend to buy goods and services of an online business based on the feedback left by the previous users of those goods and services. If an business enjoys a good feedback then there is a high chance that more people would tend to buy its services and if a business does not has a good feedback then people would start thinking of it as a spam. During reputation management, the manager is likely to come across negative content that might not be based on truth wholly. Unfair competitors often leave a negative content for a business that has to be replaced with a positive one regularly. Reputation Champ is featured with online reputation management system which involves removal of any negative content. Social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Google Plus are also covered in their system.



Online reputation management is highly important as it is an online businesses’ life line. Service providers like reputation champ make a good reputation for a business in the online market. A great reputation can be built by first removing all the negative content about the business and then by replacing it with a better one. Search Engine optimization serves as a great way for online reputation management as it makes people know about the brand that is being promoted.



Social websites serve as great places for brad promotion and reputation development. Once a company name is bombarded there, people would automatically start following it. Reputation champ does this for online businesses. Many people find a need to have an attorney along because of a reputation issue. Reputation champ serves as lawyer against the bogus reviews for a business. Good reviews from customers need to be thanked for and bad ones need to be removed and reported if unfair.



With their 30 days free trial, customers will have nothing to risk and would definitely prove to be a flying start in maintaining their online reputation.



About Reputation Champ

Reputation Champ is an online reputation management service for online business that helps companies manage their business reputation through SEO and by replacing bad feedbacks with good ones.



