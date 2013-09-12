Reputation Labs Launches Negative Content Suppression Service

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Reputation Labs, an online reputation marketing company based in Cheyenne, WY, has launched a negative content suppression service as a part of a three-service bundle that is intended to help businesses to improve their online reputation. The company started to offer online review management and conversation monitoring services as well.



The negative content suppression service is designed to make a business’s presence on online search engines such as Google and Bing more positive by employing search engine optimization, public relations and social media techniques. These methods are used both to make the positive content appear higher when the company name is looked up online and to remove any negative information from the first page of the search results.



Reputation Labs employs search engine optimization techniques to increase the prominence of positive or neutral search results such as the company’s official website, positive articles in news portals, and the business’s social media profiles. Public relations are used to influence the media to create and publish positive content about the company. Social media profiles are also managed to appropriately deal with any negative content and keep the customers as satisfied as possible.



Recent studies show that online reputation is an increasingly important issue for any business. 87% of prospective clients run a business’s name online before using their products or services. 99% look at only the first page of search results, making it essential to move any negative content to the further pages.



Contact Information

Reputation Labs, a Subsidiary of Biokline Labs, LLC.

2710 Thomes Avenue Suite 641, Cheyenne, WY 82001

800-280-1595

http://www.reputationlabs.net