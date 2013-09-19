Reputation Labs Launches Online Conversation Monitoring Service

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Reputation Labs, an online reputation marketing company based in Cheyenne, WY, has launched an online conversation monitoring service as a part of a three-service bundle that is intended to help businesses to improve their online reputation. The company started to offer online review management and negative content suppression services as well.



The conversation monitoring service addresses the need to observe, address and understand all the information that is shared about a business online. Reputation Labs employs state-of-the-art technology and years of experience to effectively monitor every public conversation where the business’s name is mentioned. Then, if the comments are negative, they are addressed using best practices of complaint management.



Reputation Labs also helps companies to understand what the data received from the monitoring process means to their business, providing information about the main factors that influence people to mention the company’s name in a positive or a negative light. With all the necessary data, the business can improve their products or services to fit the needs of their current and prospective customers better.



Recent studies show that online reputation is an increasingly important issue for any business. Thousands of discussions about companies are happening online daily. 74% of people change their mind about a business because of negative information they read on the Internet, so it’s essential to monitor and address all the negative content immediately.



Contact Information

Reputation Labs, a Subsidiary of Biokline Labs, LLC.

2710 Thomes Avenue Suite 641, Cheyenne, WY 82001

800-280-1595

www.reputationlabs.net