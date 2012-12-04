Reputation Management Cheetah Gains a Reputation for Speed of Implementation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- The internet has had an anarchic start to unlimited free speech which has perhaps seen as much damage done as it has seen benefits made. The unregulated space is now starting to see some limitations and real life consequences placed on those who libel others without evidence, but these still lack the power to meet the problem head on. In the meantime, more individuals and businesses affected by online slander are turning to PR companies who specialize in reputation management and Google Auto complete online. Reputation Management Cheetah is one of the fastest acting companies on the web.



The company offers bespoke quotes on a case by case basis, inviting potential clients to contact them with a summary of their problem before specifying a plan of action. All the techniques they use are effective, legal and above-board, including negotiating with webmasters for review sites where abusive claims may have been made, using inaccuracies to undermine negative content and replacing these instances with positive mentions that compete better in the rankings through expert use of SEO.



The name, Reputation Management Cheetah, comes from remarks made by early clients at the speed at which their service managed to produce results, and to this day they hold a reputation for being one of the fastest acting teams in the business, making them an ideal choice for crisis management on the web.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “We design all plans bespoke to meet the specific needs of our clients after a detailed one to one discussion. Whatever their aims and budget, we make it our mission to remove the unwanted content from the front page of search engine results. Most web browsers rarely search beyond the first page of results, and so our clients needn’t worry about new customers being driven away by baseless slander. On top of this, we aim to replace those negative listings with positive ones that give a fair representation to the client. It is a full service that can restore balance to individuals and businesses affected by online abuse.”



About Reputation Management Cheetah

Reputation Management Cheetah is a lightning fast reputation management firm that prides itself on fast results. By cleaning up a client’s image fast, they return to their normal course of business and get on with their lives without the disruption of negative content that may hurt business. For more information please visit: http://reputationmanagementcheetah.com