Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Social media is one of the most powerful tools in the modern internet and wireless marketplace. Quickly getting a message out to a large base of engaged customers is an obvious way to maintain a steady clientele given the speed at which information gets shared can be a great way to build a buzz with new customers as well. It can also be a trap for inexperienced users. One wrong word, poorly considered ad or accidental flame can bring a social media campaign to a screeching halt, sometimes reversing countless hours and thousands of dollars in carefully strategized social media. These situations are where reputation management services become extremely important, extremely fast. In addition to emergency response reputation management, Pinnacle offers comprehensive reputation management solutions.



When any media related blunder occurs there is a very limited time to begin damage control before the incident becomes wide knowledge. In the social media market this type of damage occurs even faster than in popular television and radio media, primarily due to the social aspect of the marketing strategy. When a screenshot and “like” or “share” click can effectively begin a chain reaction the marketplace is as dangerous as it is important. Pinnacle can both assist in preventing this type of mishap and controlling the damage in the minutes immediately following it, the most precious moments in dealing with an incident before it goes viral. When rapid response isn’t enough long term press solutions combat any lasting negative consequences.



In addition to rapid response Pinnacle Media Marketing can run social media and reputation management campaigns pre-emptively to build a positive buzz around a product or service. Utilizing the best and most accepted facets of any business to develop a positive engaged audience is a specialty of Pinnacle’s expert writing staff. Long term reputation management before and after an unfortunate social media incident is consistently the best solution, and a strong suit of Pinnacle Media Marketing. For more information on Reputation Management, visit the Pinnacle Media Marketing Website at http://seoserviceswholesale.com/social-media-management/what-we-do/