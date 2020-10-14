Reputed China Micro Switch Company Offering Customized Solutions for Automotive and Industrial Equipment

Huizhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Unionwell, the reputed China micro switch company takes pleasure in offering customized solutions for automotive, industrial equipment and various other electronics and appliance manufacturers. The company specializes in manufacturing various types of low-cost micro switches, module sand various other precision electronic components. The company has a track record of producing over 300 million pieces in a given year. From standard switches for household appliances and automobiles, the company also offer tailor-made products for specific applications such as the equipment that measures temperature air and gas flow, pressure, air conditioners, HVAC units and more. They are also used in safety applications such as home security systems, fire alarm systems and devices where they can be programmed to set off the alarms.



The micro switches are extensively used in the automotive industry. This industry is fast evolving with state-of-the-art technology being used in vehicles including the electric vehicles. The automobiles comprise of several movable parts such as the seats, seat belts, steering, front and back hood, etc. These are all connected via micro switches and function with the help of sensors and manual on and off. From interlocking door systems to seat detection, electronic parking brakes to electronic steering locks, convertible roofs to hood latch detection, the applications are innumerable. Unionwell offers customized solutions for automobile clients from around the world.



To know more about the leading China micro switch company visit https://www.unionwellgermany.com/aboutus.html and to browse for micro switches visit https://www.unionwellgermany.com/products.html



Huizhou Unionwell based in South China is a top-level microswitch manufacturer in China with over 25 years of experience in the industry. All the switches have UL, ENEC, EK, CQC approvals. The switches are manufactured for use in electronic instruments, automotive electronics, power tools, household appliances, etc.



James Yuan – Huizhou Unionwell Technology Co., Ltd.

Address: Huizhou, China

Phone: +86-18169936698

Email: Info@unionwells.com

Website: https://www.unionwellgermany.com/