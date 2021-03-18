Reputed Personal Injury Attorney Brian Brijbag Announces Release of "7 Deadly Sins of Your Florida Personal Injury Case"

Spring Hill, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Brian Brijbag, leading personal injury attorney from Florida, is pleased to announce the release of his book "7 Deadly Sins of Your Florida Personal Injury Case". This book is now available on Paperback or in the Kindle Edition on Amazon. It is a victims' guide to Florida personal injury claims written in a way for easy understanding to generate maximum impact! Florida is a "no fault" state where unfortunately, accidents happen too often. Whether it is a car accident, a fall, a bike accident or some other type of personal injury, this book will help guide you on how best to understand your claim. It will assist you in starting to understand the complex personal injury laws in the state of Florida. This book gives the readers an insight into these complex laws and what the victims have to do, and what not to do, in case they find themselves in a critical situation.



Law Firm of Brian S Brijbag was started by Attorney Brian Brijbag who is licensed to practice law in the State of Florida and comes with over 20 years of experience in personal injury in the medical field.



