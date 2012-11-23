Reri Pv.Tv Announced to Offer Wide Range of Solar PV Modules, Inverters and Other Eco Friendly Electricity Producing Products at Affordable Price

California, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- RERi PV.TV is a successful online platform for the photovoltaics branch. Integrated in this portal is an advanced solar online shop developed by photovoltaic experts. The variety of commercial and residential solar systems offered by the store opens up a huge option for the people to fulfill their electricity needs in an eco friendly and cost effective way. The online one stop shop allows one to customize many aspects of his/her power saving life-style and overall look and feel. The website's newly included PV modules are the most sough after solar line products which are currently offered by the website at unbeatable price range. Their offered module inverter is also a very important device which is attached by means of a certain attachment to a stand-system behind the solar panel. The module inverter used to convert the generated direct current into alternating current.



A PV module is a packaged connected assembly of Photovoltaics cells. The solar panel can be used as a component of a larger photovoltaic system to generate and supply electricity in commercial and residential applications. Each panel is rated by its DC output power under standard test conditions, and typically ranges from 100 to 320 watts. The efficiency of a panel determines the area of a panel given the same rated output - an 8% efficient 230 watt panel will have twice the area of a 16% efficient 230 watt panel.



Apart from the PV modules, the website also offers other many kinds of solar devices like the Solar Racking System which comes in use while the installation of any solar system. As the website is offering their low price range residential solar systems it is the best time to go solar because prices all home solar installations are up to 50 % subsidized by the government. Businesses with commercial buildings enjoy great advantages when they go solar. RERi’s advanced turnkey systems can turn an unused rooftop into energy-generating facilities that reduce operating expenses and hedge against rising utility costs. Going solar is also great for corporate image and now is the perfect time as a variety of financial incentives from the government is making it economically attractive.



With the wide range of solar systems, the company is on the verge of becoming leading solar system providers across the world. They keep their prices to the minimum to create a fruitful bond between their clients and themselves. With continual efforts to bring the best economic yet powerful solar systems the company targets to create and promote solutions to keep the world green and enriching. To know more about their solar products log on to http://usa.pv.tv