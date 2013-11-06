Rescued Cat Inspires Playful Children's Book "Cat Cabby"

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- The 1980’s brought generations the classic sketch “Toonces the Driving Cat” on the classic program Saturday Night Live. Now children and their parents have a new driving cat to embrace in a newly-released children's cat book. Cassidy Tabby loves to drive all over town, picking up passengers in his taxi cab to take them wherever they need to go. Cassidy, however, is an unusual driver with a troublesome problem; he keeps falling asleep at the wheel. There may be a solution and kids can discover it in author Christina Tran’s newest offering in rhyming stories for kids, Cat Cabby.



Cat Cabby by Tran and Cassidy Tabby and illustrated by Karen Cortez shares the story of this feline driver with a penchant for cat naps. With fun and lyrical rhymes that children can easily follow and rich colored illustrations, Cat Cabby is a charming new read in cat picture books for children. Tran was inspired to write the picture book after she had a dream about her very sleepy cat driving a taxi cab, unable to wake up. The result is an adorable new addition to the rhyming books genre.



For individuals looking for new cat stories for kids, Cat Cabby is a suitable choice. The rhyming text and flow of the words make it easy for parents or caregivers to read aloud. The bright images of the illustrations feature animals plus familiar settings such as the zoo, and children will love seeing where Cassidy is off to next. Children will also enjoy the real story of Cassidy, a former stray living in an alley. He was rescued and placed into foster care by Chicago Cat Rescue. Cassidy got his name from a volunteer who passed by several Cassidy Tire stores after picking him up and rescuing him from the alley. Cassidy is now living in his forever home with Christina enjoying endless chin scratches and tummy rubs.



The author is legally blind and published Cat Cabby along with her other children’s cat books, Uniquely Pritzy and Dusty the Cat Burglar. Tran has experience in children’s publishing and her background infuses Cat Cabby with a fun and playful tone any child will enjoy. She hopes children will ask for the book again and again, counting it among their favorites. Cat Cabby is recommended for fans of funny cat books for children or rhyming books authors like Sandra Boynton, Margaret Wise Brown and Mo Williams. With a whimsical spirit in the enduring text, Cat Cabby will entertain cat fans over and over. Cat Cabby is available on Amazon.com now in Kindle edition.



About the Author: Christina Tran

Author Christina Tran is the author of three cat books for kids. As a lifelong animal lover, Tran cared for many pets during her childhood including cats, dogs, rabbits, chickens and goats. She served as a professional pet sitter when she moved to Chicago, and has adopted Cassidy Tabby, the feline inspiration for Cat Cabby. Legally blind herself, she works at The Chicago Lighthouse training individuals who are blind or vision-impaired to help prepare them for employment. She strives to write great children’s books that promote self-esteem, diversity and other values. For more information and to order a copy of Cat Cabby, please visit the author’s Amazon Page.



Contact: Christina Tran

Tel: (312) 880-9523

Email: christinatranbooks@gmail.com

Website: http://www.amazon.com/author/christinatran