Research 2014: Motor Vehicles Markets in China

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Motor Vehicles Markets In China



China's demand for motor vehicles has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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Table of Content



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



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III. CHINA ROOFING MATERIALS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Roofing Materials Industry Structure

Roofing Materials Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Roofing Materials Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



IV. CHINA ROOFING MATERIALS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Demand of Roofing Materials by Region

Roofing Raw Materials Consumption

Asphalts

Elastomers

Plastics

Metals

Woods

Clays

Roofing Materials Production and Demand

Asphalt Roll Roofing

Overview

Asphalt Roll Roofing Output

Asphalt Roll Roofing Demand

Asphalt Roll Roofing Capacity

Asphalt Roll Roofing Import and Export



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Modified Bitumen Roofing

Overview

Modified Bitumen Roofing Output

Modified Bitumen Roofing Demand

Modified Bitumen Roofing Capacity

Modified Bitumen Roofing Import and Export

Elastomeric Roofing

Overview

Elastomeric Roofing Output

Elastomeric Roofing Demand

Elastomeric Roofing Capacity

Elastomeric Roofing Import and Export

EPDM Roofing

Other Elastomeric Roofing

Plastic Roofing

Overview

Plastic Roofing Output

Plastic Roofing Demand

Plastic Roofing Capacity

Plastic Roofing Import and Export



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