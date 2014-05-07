Research 2014: Motor Vehicles Markets in China

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Motor Vehicles Markets In China"
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Motor Vehicles Markets In China
China's demand for motor vehicles has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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Table of Content
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
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III. CHINA ROOFING MATERIALS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Roofing Materials Industry Structure
Roofing Materials Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
Roofing Materials Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Costs
Potential Entrants
Major Distributors
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. CHINA ROOFING MATERIALS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Demand of Roofing Materials by Region
Roofing Raw Materials Consumption
Asphalts
Elastomers
Plastics
Metals
Woods
Clays
Roofing Materials Production and Demand
Asphalt Roll Roofing
Overview
Asphalt Roll Roofing Output
Asphalt Roll Roofing Demand
Asphalt Roll Roofing Capacity
Asphalt Roll Roofing Import and Export
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Modified Bitumen Roofing
Overview
Modified Bitumen Roofing Output
Modified Bitumen Roofing Demand
Modified Bitumen Roofing Capacity
Modified Bitumen Roofing Import and Export
Elastomeric Roofing
Overview
Elastomeric Roofing Output
Elastomeric Roofing Demand
Elastomeric Roofing Capacity
Elastomeric Roofing Import and Export
EPDM Roofing
Other Elastomeric Roofing
Plastic Roofing
Overview
Plastic Roofing Output
Plastic Roofing Demand
Plastic Roofing Capacity
Plastic Roofing Import and Export
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