Research Activities with in Vitro and in Vivo Studies Are Driving the Growth of the Cleanroom Technology Market at a CAGR of 5.3% over the Forecast Period

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has added a new report on "Cleanroom Technology Market (Type - Cleanroom Equipment, Cleanroom Consumables, and Cleaning Consumables; End User - Biotechnology Industry, Medical Device Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical Industry, Hospitals, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global cleanroom technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



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Lab Scale Fermentation Process Propelling the Growth of the Cleanroom Technology Market During the Forecast Period



The cleanroom technology market is expected to grow with a healthy rate in the forecast period. Increasing the number of research and development activities across the globe is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the cleanroom technology market. Research activities with in vitro and in vivo studies have increased by a significant rate in the last decade, for such studies cleanrooms play an important role. Additionally, lab-scale fermentation process, manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs like tablet and capsule, plant tissue culture labs require cleanroom, which in turn boosting the demand of the cleanroom technology market.



Moreover, stringent regulation by the FDA and WHO for the manufacturing of food and the drug product has mandatory the clean area specifications, which in turn is boosting the market of cleanroom technology. On the other hand, high cost associated with the cleanroom equipment such as laminar airflow and HEPA filters and their maintenance can hamper the growth of the market. However, the growing healthcare industry and research and development activities for the manufacturing of more efficient cleanroom equipment can provide better opportunities to the market.



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Growing Healthcare Industry and Research and Development Activities Providing Substantial Growth Opportunities for the Market



Cleanroom technology market segmented based on the type and end-user. Based on the type of market can be segmented into cleanroom equipment, cleanroom consumables, and cleaning consumables. The cleanroom equipment market is further bifurcated into fan filter units (FFU), laminar airflow systems and biosafety cabinets, HVAC systems, HEPA filters, and air diffusers. Cleanroom consumables further sub-segmented into apparel, gloves, and others. Cleaning consumables are further bifurcated into vacuum systems, disinfectants, wipes, and other cleaning consumables. Based on the end-user market can be segmented into the biotechnology industry, medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical industry, hospitals, and others.



Europe Market is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate During the Forecast Period



Geographically, the cleanroom technology market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America dominates the global market and expected to keep its dominance in the forecast period. The rising number of pharmaceutical and food processing industries and stringent government regulations for food and drug safety are some factors contributing to the growth of the market.



The market in Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Increasing funding research studies, growing healthcare industrialization and stringent regulatory laws are contributing to the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow with a lucrative rate in the forecast period. Growth in this region is attributed to growing healthcare and agriculture industries, heavy investments by the government and private sector for research.



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Cleanroom Technology Market: Competitive Landscape



Key players, in the market, are Azbil Corporation, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Taikisha Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Royal Imtech N.V., Ardmac, Ltd., Alpiq Group, Clean Air Products, M+W Group, and others.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the cleanroom technology.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.