Research Analysis on Distribution Management Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Distribution Management Systems Market ". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Distribution Management System (DMS) is an integrated solution of applications designed to efficiently control and monitor entire distribution network. Distribution management system increases smart grid reliability by decreasing number of outages and improves safety as well. Advanced distribution management system solutions include intelligent power and real time monitoring, system optimization and distribution management. DMS application also includes FLISR, volt/VAR control, planning function and advanced forecasting. DMS application using OMS and SCADA is considered to be advanced distribution management system.



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/distribution-management-systems-market.html



The Distribution Management Systems Market can be segmented on the basis of product type and end-users. The product type segment includes monitoring and control devices, power, quality and efficiency devices and switching & power reliability devices, while end-user segment includes industrial, commercial and residential segments.



Some of the factors that are driving this market are increase in system efficiency & reliability, smart grid rollout and reduced long term operation and maintenance cost. Some of the key restraints to this market are high initial investment, implementation timeframe and lack of standardization, which are inhibiting the growth of distribution management system.



Some of the key players in the Distribution Management Systems Market are ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, General Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SA, Alstom Group, Duke Energy Corporation, Edison Electric Institute, Cooper Power Systems, Dominion Virginia Power and American Electric Power among others.



Browse More Research Report on Technology and Media Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/technology-market-reports-8.html



About Us:- Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.

TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



Contact Us:

Sheela AK

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Browse Market Research Report:- http://www.tmrblog.com/

http://marketingfirmblog.wordpress.com/

http://marketsresearchreports.wordpress.com/