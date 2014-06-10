Research Analysis on Gas Meters Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Gas Meters Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Gas meters are the flow meters which measure the volume of fuel gases for example natural gas and propane. Smart meters record a location’s gas consumption regularly and transfer these records to the utility control center regularly over a communication network. Useful information such as gas consumption, gas pressure can be captured for analysis in order to check status of the gas network.



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The usage of smart meters will help improve leak detection and will also control water losses. Theft prevention is possibly more important for gas than for electricity because theft of gas is more dangerous than stealing electricity. Peak-demand reduction is one of the important drivers for electricity companies. However, since gas utilities have the elasticity to store up energy by changing the gas pressure in the pipes, peak demand is not much of a concern. Gases are much more difficult to measure when compared to liquids, since measured volumes are affected by the pressure and temperature. Gas meters measures a defined volume, despite of pressurized quality or quantity of the gas which flows through the meter. Gases are much more difficult to measure compared to liquids, since measured volumes are affected by the pressure and temperature. Gas meters measure a defined volume, despite of pressurized quality or quantity of the gas

which flows through the meter.



Gas meters are used in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings that consume fuel gas supplied by a gas utility. Several different designs of gas meters are in common use, depending on the volumetric flow rate of gas to be measured, the range of flows anticipated, the type of gas being measured and other factors. The governmental regulations drive the European market and continue to drive smart gas meter market. The market for smart meters with gas has also been driven by investment in it along with the addition of new technologies in communications modules to existing gas meters.



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