Research Analysis on Parking Sensors Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Parking Sensors Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Parking a vehicle in the tight urban spaces can be quite problematic at times specially in overcrowded areas. In such situation, parking sensor assist in parking vehicle safely. Parking sensors are type of proximity sensors that are able to identify presence of nearby object without any physical contact. Parking sensors for street vehicles alert the car driver to the obstructions while parking the vehicle. Parking sensors operate under the temperature range of -30 degree Celsius to +80 degree Celsius. However, the functioning and accuracy of these sensors can be affected by heavy snowfall and rainfall. For proper functioning parking sensors should be clean of snow, mud or dirt.



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Parking sensors employs two technologies namely ultrasonic and electromagnetic. Electromagnetic parking sensors offer unique design that tactfully mounts on the inner side of the bumper preserving the new factory look of vehicle. These sensors do not require any holes to be drilled in the vehicle. Modern parking sensors use of ultrasonic proximity sensor technology and are incorporated into the bumpers of vehicles. Parking sensors incorporated into the front bumper have a manual switch to turn them on during parking. Once a certain forward speed is attained these sensors are routinely turned off. Expensive parking sensors have visual LCD (liquid-crystal display) or LED (light-emitting diode) screens which display readouts to show how close a car is to barrier in its path. At the same time beep continues to offer audible warning to the car driver.



Parking sensors can be installed with help of OEMs and via aftermarket services. There is no much differentiation among OEM-fitted parking sensors and aftermarket parking sensors as they employ the similar technology. The only variation is the LCD or LED displays. In order to display image from parking sensors, rear-view camera displays and aftermarket parking sensors can be mated to the LCD display of aftermarket multimedia infotainment system. Presently, top end models of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Renault Duster and Hyundai i20 are set with reverse parking sensors.



The automotive industry offers a vast scope for research and development in technology. Automotive sensors are anticipated to play a vital role in the automotive market in both developing and developed countries. Increasing focus on vehicle safety, power-train performance and fuel efficiency features are resulting in adoption of sensors such as reverse parking sensors, oxygen sensors, tire pressure monitoring sensors and airbag accelerometer sensors among others. North America is the major market for the parking sensors technology followed by Europe. North America is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period.



Original equipment manufacturers (OEM) provide parking sensors as an accessory on cars which are not initially fitted with them. Some of the best brands are Torq, Minda, and Blackcat among others. Vehicle manufacturers market these sensors under proprietary brand names including Park Assist, Park Distance Control and Parktronic. Some of the major participants in this industry include Streetline, Volkswagen, Continental AG, Audi, Smart Parking, Denso Corporation, Freescale Semiconductor Ltd., BMW, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., and Nedap among others.



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