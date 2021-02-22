Research and Development Jobs in the US

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- Within the pharmaceutical industry, the US is incredibly well established, meaning that doors are often opened when it comes to trialling, producing and financing drugs and medicines that other countries have a shortage in capacity and facilities to successfully manage. This in turn, provides exciting opportunities for those looking to develop and advance their roles across a number of research and development sectors, all the while proving that the US is still one of the best places in the world to pursue a career in research and development. It is estimated, in pure dollar terms, that the US is consistently the largest spender when it comes to research and development, closely followed by China and Japan – according to the latest data from the Unesco Institute for Statistics. Companies across this popular R&D sector are relying on building strong teams of professional individuals who are able to continually push the industry forward, illustrating how paramount acquiring industry-specific talent is.



Since 2012, EPM Scientific consultants have been recruiting professionals in research and development and have pioneered a focused and specialist approach to life sciences recruitment throughout all corners of the US. The firm specializes in providing recruitment solutions for a variety of sectors within the industry, from medical engineering to pharmacovigilance, research and development, medical communications, regulatory, legal and compliance and biometrics. The firm provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruiting solutions for a plethora of enterprises throughout the US, from New York to Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Dallas and many more. As the leading specialist life sciences recruiter, EPM Scientific focus on finding and placing exceptional candidates across the global life sciences industry. As a firm, their established client base trust them to source and secure the best contract and permanent candidates to contribute to their ongoing success. EPM Scientific has over 750 internationally-based consultants who can demonstrate a wealth of local knowledge balanced with an international outlook towards the job market. All of their consultants undergo regular training in best-in-class recruiting technologies and strategies to ensure that all involved benefit from long-lasting optimum results.



EPM Scientific's scope extends over 60 countries around the world and is recognized as the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International Group. The firm partners with a range of diverse businesses, from agile start-ups to corporate giants to provide their applicants with an extensive selection of opportunities when it comes to choosing a company culture that is best suited to them. The firm's consultants are committed to supporting candidates through every stage of the recruitment process from source through to hire.



EPM Scientific has a wide range of roles available across the US. The firm works with a recruitment beyond borders mentality to ensure talented professionals do not miss out on fantastic job opportunities throughout all territories. Positions currently available through the firm include: Global RA Head, QA Operations Lead, QA Manager, Senior Medical Science Liaison – Immunology, Account Executive, Senior Project Manager, Product Specialist – IVD, Associate Director (MSL Training & Operations), Director Medical Affairs (Cardiovascular), Marketing Director and many more. If you're looking to define your next career move or source business-critical talent for your company do not hesitate to get in touch with EPM Scientific's friendly consultants today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific US

EPM Scientific US designs and delivers a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that bring together talented people and offer career next steps. The firm was established in 2012 and is now a specialist leading recruiter in Life Sciences nationwide.