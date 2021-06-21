Research and Development of Effective Drug Treatments for SARS-CoV-2 in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2021 -- The development of more effective drug treatments to help those infected with COVID-19 is underway across Germany. Medicines of varying types, such as antiviral medicines, cardiovascular medicines, dampening immunomodulators, and medicines for lung function are being developed to help those suffering from the virus. According to the American organisation BIO, more than 600 different drugs are now being investigated to determine whether they can aid in combatting COVID-19 in any way. Most have previously been authorised or are in the process of being authorised for another illness. Repurposing drugs tends to be a faster way to yield development, rather than researching medications from scratch.



EPM Scientific recruits for a range of positions across the life sciences industry, including R&D jobs, medical communications careers, and pharmacovigilance jobs, on a permanent, contract, and multi-hire basis. The German team is based in Berlin and has a comprehensive understanding of the country's life science market, distinguishing them as an industry-leading firm with respect to their industry ties and experience. The advisory team at EPM Scientific is spread across 12 global office locations, bestowing them with a multi-national presence as well as an unrivalled local expertise. EPM Scientific is the preferred recruiting partner for hundreds of acclaimed organisations across the world as part of the prestigious Phaidon International Group. Since its inception, the firm has played an active role in the creation of a network of industry experts which supports their ability to yield effective recruitment solutions. The firm has invested a significant amount in the ongoing training of its advisors and consultants to guarantee that only the best-in-class recruitment methodology is deployed to leverage the greatest possible outcomes for both clients and candidates.



EPM Scientific provides clients with world-class talent whilst offering candidates a high dree of support and guidance at every stage of the recruitment process. When it comes to talent acquisition, EPM Scientific are innovators and thought-leaders in their sector. Presently, there are several interesting and exciting career prospects available through EPM Scientific. Current positions include, Combination Products Quality Compliance Specialist, Principal Biostatistician, Customer Service Engineer Kassel, QC Manager, Senior Biostatistician, Business Development Manager NGS, Utility & Facilities Leader, Clinical Research Associate, Non-clinical Safety Lead, and Medical Science Manager. These positions represent a few of the exciting opportunities available through EPM Scientific. Get in touch with a member of the team today to explore your next career move or to secure business-critical talent for your organisation.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Zach Stamp, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific DE

EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.