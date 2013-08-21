Research and Development Trend of China Titanium Dioxide Market Research Report at Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"In-depth Research and Development Trend of China Titanium Dioxide Market, 2013-2017".The report focuses primarily on quantitative marketmetrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



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As a widely used inorganic chemical, the demand of global titanium dioxide market is synchronize with the global macroeconomic trend, urbanization process and industrialization process. In 2012, the global titanium dioxide production capacity reached 6.3 million tons, and the global market capacity reached USD 19 billion. From 2000 to 2012, the compound growth rate of global titanium dioxide demand was 2.6%; the industry showed a moderate growth.



In recent years, relying on the market mechanism, the layout and structure of China’s titanium dioxide industry has been optimized obviously; based on the resource, market and existing production bases, China has formed Sichuan, Yunnan, Guangxi, Shandong, Jiangsu and some other regional bases. In addition to the headquarters titanium dioxide production base, Pangang Group also held or participated in Chongqing Yu Titanium Dioxide, Jinzhou Titanium Industry Co., Ltd., Panzhihua Dongfang Titanium Industry and Jiangsu Taibai Group Co., Ltd., and formed a huge titanium dioxide production group. Chemchina, Jiangsu Gpro Group, Hunan Zhuzhou Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd., Anhui Maanshan Titanium Dioxide Group and Shandong Dawn Titanium Industry Co, Ltd. carried out integration and restructuring. By the end of 2012, the total production capacity of China’s titanium dioxide industry has reached 2.5 million tons, and the output reached 1.89 million tons.



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As one of the most important white pigments, titanium dioxide is widely used in coating, papermaking, printing ink, chemical fiber, medicine, and some other industries. In 2012, the titanium dioxide demand volume in China reached 1.82 million tons, and the coating industry owned the largest consumption volume with the proportion of 62.5%; followed by the plastic industry with the proportion of 18.5%; the proportion of papermaking, printing ink and other industries was19.1%.



With the development of China’s economy and the improvement of people’s living standard, especially with the development of coating, plastic and papermaking industries, the demand for titanium dioxide, especially for the high-end titanium dioxide will be larger. In the next five years, the demand for titanium dioxide in China is expected to develop at the average annual growth rate of 10-15%, and this growth rate of the demand for high-end titanium dioxide will reach more than 20%; the domestic titanium dioxide output is far from meeting the demand of domestic market.



Table of Contents



1. Overview of Industry Development

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Industry Chain



2. Development Overview of Global Titanium Dioxide Industry

2.1 Development Status

2.1.1 Status Quo

2.1.2 Concentration Ratio

2.1.3 Demand

2.2 Development Trend



3. Environment of China’s Titanium Dioxide Industry

3.1 Economic Development Environment

3.2 Related Policies, Standards, Laws and Regulations

3.3 Industry Technological Level



4. Development Status of China’s Titanium Dioxide Industry

4.1 Development Status

4.1.1 Optimized Production Capacity Structure

4.1.2 Improved Production Technological Level

4.1.3 Generally Enhanced Product Quality

4.1.4 Enhanced Cleaner Production Awareness

4.1.5 Sharply Improved Production Capacity

4.2 Supply Analysis

4.3 Status Quo of Demand

4.4 Product Price

4.5 Existing Problems and Suggestions

4.5.1 Low-level Redundant Development

4.5.2 Small Scale of Titanium Dioxide Enterprises

4.5.3 Backward Process Technologies

4.5.4 Shortage of Quality Raw Materials

4.5.5 High Cost and Supervision Efficiency of Environmental Protection and Pollution Treatment



5. Competition Situation in China’s Titanium Dioxide Industry

5.1 Industrial Competitiveness

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Upstream Supplier

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Downstream Consumers

5.1.3 Threat of Potential Entrants

5.1.4 Competition within the Industry

5.1.5 Threat of Substitutes

5.2 Competitive Landscape



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