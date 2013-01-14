Research and Forecast of China's Automotive Interior Fabric Market, 2012-2017: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- In China, the supply of automotive interior fabric was about 130 million meters in 2011. It is expected to reach about 150 million meters in 2012. The domestic automobile sales growth rate will be kept maximally at 10% or so in the future. Huidian research thinks that the growth rate of automotive interior fabric is in line with the growth rate of auto industry. The market supply volume of automotive interior fabric will reach 165 million meters in 2013, and 240 million meters in 2017.



At present, China's automotive interior fabric manufacturers are mainly concentrated in the eastern and south-central regions; the scale of the industry has been initially formed, which can meet the needs of all kinds of automotive interior fabric. In automotive interior fabric market segment, medium and small enterprises are the main parts that have low production level, weak independent product development capability, low development investment, single product category and unstable quality. Medium and low grade products are concentrated. Professional automotive interior fabric manufacturers are less, so the competition of medium and high-end fabric products is not so fierce. A handful of large-scale enterprises provide more than 70% of the market supply volume; industry concentration is higher.



Table Of Contents:



1. China's Automotive Interior Fabric Products Overview

2. Analysis of Foreign Automotive Interior Fabric Market

3. Development Environment Analysis of China's Automotive Interior Fabric Industry

4. Status Quo Analysis of Automotive Interior Fabric Industry

5. Supply and Demand of China's Automotive Interior Fabric Market

6. Import and Export of China's Automotive Interior Fabric

7. Domestic Key Automotive Interior Fabric Manufacturers

8. Processing Technic of China's Automotive Interior Fabric

9. Development Forecast and Investment Prospect of China's Automotive Interior Fabric

10. SWOT Analysis and Investment Proposals of China's Automotive Interior Fabric Industry



