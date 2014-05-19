Research and Forecast of Connector Industry in China, 2014-2018 : Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Research and Forecast of Connector Industry in China, 2014-2018 mainly analyzes market scale, market structure of demand and supply, regional competition, current technologies, and market segmentation status of connector industry as well as business performance of major enterprises, meanwhile offers suggestions and forecasts of connector industry, so as to make entrepreneurs get a better understanding of this industry and make a wiser decision with the help of the investment references.



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The connector market size in China reached CNY 81.7 billion in 2013, up 7.8% year on year. As Chinas consumer electronics, web-design and communication terminal products have developed rapidly and the global production capacity of connectors gradually concentrates in China, now China has the worlds fastest growth rate in connector market which has become the biggest in the world as well.



From the perspective of the application of connectors in end-user market in 2013, the top five application fields were still auto-electronics, computer & computer peripherals, telecommunication & data communications, industries, military & aviation markets. So the landscape hasnt changed so much by far.



The application of connectors in auto industry and computer & communication industry has developed in leaps and bounds. The market is further expanded, and the growth rate has reached double-digit per year. The potential is huge. China has become the biggest connector market with the fastest growth rate in the world.



As mobile products, headed by mobile phones, have developed toward miniaturization, slimmer shape and high performance, the components of display screen are becoming more complicated than substrates. Based on the urgent demand of diversified applications and thinner space of substrate connectors and FPC (flexible printed board) connectors as well as low back, especially the demand of super-slimming of mobile phones which acquires super low back built-in connectors, the development and research of connector products have drawn more and more attention.



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Huidian estimates that the connector market size in China will reach CNY 88.3 billion in 2014, up 8% compared that of 2013. By 2018, the market size will amount to CNY 115.6 billion, and the compound annual growth rate will reach 7.2%.



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