Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Research and Investment Prospect of China Food Safety Testing Industry, 2014-2018 mainly includes development status of food safety testing industry both in China and overseas, the current Chinas demand market size, technical status, competitive landscape, development opportunities and trend analysis, analyses on development status of Chinas food industry and brief introduction of leading institutions in China food safety testing industry and their institution settings.



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In recent years, a number of food safety incidents have happened in China, triggering high attention from the masses, which offer development opportunities for food safety testing industry. Testing industry is closely bound up with peoples living, which not only can ensure safety of the basic necessities for life, but also push testing industry to generate new products, playing a vital role in the sound development of society. Thus it can be said that testing industry is an inevitable outcome of social development.



In 2013 the market scale of food safety testing in China generated CNY 4.5 billion, up 12.2% compared with CNY 4.01 billion in 2012. With the gradual presentation of atmosphere and water and soil pollution control solutions, food safety will become the hot issue concerning the living quality of common people. At present, China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) is revising Food Safety Law, and National Health and Family Planning Commission of PRC is also formulating food safety standards. After ministries and commissions make clear decisions on three adjustment schemes (refer to stipulations on major responsibilities, internal organizations and size of personnel force), supervisions on food safety will be increased and enhanced.



Huidian Research predicts that the modification of Food Safety Law has been completed, and it will be put into force in coming two years, which will enormously promote the development of food safety testing market. It is estimated that the market size of food safety testing industry will be CNY 5.2 billion in 2014, and will reach ten billion by 2018.



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Since melamine incident has happened in 2008, the market demand for food safety testing instruments is increasing continuously. In 2013 the demand size in food safety testing instrument industry generated NCY 23.5 billion, up 17.5% over 2012. According to the requirements in National Supervision System for Food Safety of the 12th Five-Year Plan, monitoring and supervision over food contaminants and harmful factors cover all administrative regions at the county level, and monitoring points have expanded from 344 in 2014 to 2870; monitoring sample sizes have increased from 124 thousand samples a year to 2.87 million samples per year. Currently in China there still have a huge development space in enhancing food safety testing, setting more monitoring points and equipping with more testing instruments.



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