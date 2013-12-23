Research and Markets: Streaming Media, Movies and Television Market in US - December 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- While copycat services might ordinarily be seen as lacking in points of differentiation, in the case of streaming video services, the elements of service are so few that each service will end up carrying each feature of its competitors, or fall by the wayside. Alternatively, brands can aim for differentiation via original content or via specializing in a specific genre.



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Table of Content



Scope and Themes



What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



Executive Summary



The market

Sales grow $1.2 billion in 2013

Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of streaming movies and TV sales, 2011-18

Figure 2: Segment sales: purchases versus rentals versus purchases, at current prices, Q1-Q3 2013

Key players

Figure 3: Services used to purchase, rent, or watch video for free, September-October 2013

Figure 4: Usage of streaming VOD subscription services, September-October 2013

Brand awareness tied to ad support

The consumer

18-34s are the market

Figure 5: Penetration of usage of streaming video services, by age, September-October 2013

Figure 6: Heavy users of iVOD content – watched 6+ movies/shows in past week, by age, September-October 2013

Minority groups ahead of Whites in adoption

Figure 7: Use of streaming video, watched for free, rented, or purchased, by race/Hispanic origin, September-October 2013

Majority favor paying for content

Figure 8: Attitudes toward paying to view content, September-October 2013

What we think



Issues and Insights



How much original content is enough?

The issues

The implications

Does consumer binging promote sales?

The issues

The implications

Are recommendation systems a point of differentiation?

The issues

The implications



Trend Applications



Trend: FSTR HYPR

Trend: Mood to Order

Mintel Futures: Generation Next



Market Size and Forecast



Key points

Annual sales at 26% growth

Figure 9: Total US sales and forecast of streaming movies and TV sales, at current prices, 2011-18

Figure 10: Total US sales and forecast of streaming movies and TV sales, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-18

Fan chart forecast

Figure 11: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of streaming movies and TV sales, 2011-18



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Segmentation



Key points

Subscriptions carry half of sales

Figure 12: Subscription sales versus rentals versus purchases, at current prices, Q1-Q3 2012-13



Competitive Context – DVD/Blu-ray and DVR



Key points

Three quarters of adults buy or rent DVDs

Figure 13: Purchase and rental of DVDs and Blu-ray in past year, by age, November 2012-June 2013

Figure 14: DVD shopping online and access to a video rental store, by age, September-October 2013

DVD viewers average one purchase and two rentals per month

Figure 15: Number of DVDs/Blu-rays bought versus rented in past three months, October 2010-June 2013

About 1.5 DVDs viewed per week

Figure 16: Time spent watching DVDs in past week, October 2010-June 2013

Figure 17: Time spent watching DVDs in past week, by age, November 2012-June 2013

Figure 18: Number of DVDs/Blu-rays bought versus rented in past three months, by age, November 2012-June 2013

Limited preference for shiny discs among streamers

Figure 19: Preferences for discs over internet delivery, by age, September-October 2013

DVD gift market still rising

Figure 20: Purchase of DVDs as a gift, October 2010-June 2013

Figure 21: Purchase of DVDs as a gift in past three months, by age, November 2012-June 2013

DVR

Figure 22: DVR use, by age, November 2012-June 2013

Figure 23: Skipping ads via DVR, by household income, November 2012-June 2013



Market Drivers



Key points

Home internet subscription rising

Figure 24: Household penetration of internet service subscription, October 2011-June 2013

Figure 25: Household penetration of internet service subscription, by household income, November 2012-June 2013

Figure 26: Household penetration of internet service subscription, by age, November 2012-June 2013

Streaming device ownership and internet speed

Figure 27: Smartphone and tablet ownership, by age, June 2013

Figure 28: Personal and household ownership of computers, July 2010-March 2013

Use of smaller screens for watching movies and television

Figure 29: Use of secondary screens for streaming video, by age, November 2012-June 2013

Streaming media STB growth

Figure 30: Streaming media STB ownership, by age, November 2012-June 2013

Figure 31: Ownership and awareness of streaming media STB brands, September-October 2013

Figure 32: Streaming media STB brand ownership, by age, November 2012-June 2013

Figure 33: Streaming media STB ownership, by household income, November 2012-June 2013

Figure 34: Streaming media STB ownership, by presence of children in household, November 2012-June 2013

DVRs reduce usage

Figure 35: Amount of iVOD content watched in past week, by DVR and 3DTV owners, September-October 2013



Leading Companies



Key points

Transactional usage

No clear line for consumers between independent and studio fare

Figure 36: Services used to purchase, rent, or watch video for free, September-October 2013

Apple, Google orphan video sales

Figure 37: Google Play video ad: “Liquid,” 2013

Subscription services

Figure 38: Usage of streaming VOD subscription services, September-October 2013



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Innovations and Innovators



Netflix reorients toward families

Figure 39: Usage of streaming VOD subscription services, by presence of children in household, September-October 2013

Figure 40: Netflix Profiles, November 2013

Amazon embraces product placement

Crackle gets free movies

Crunchyroll gets Asia

Figure 41: Crunchyroll homepage, November 2013

Figure 42: Fandor homepage, November 2013



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