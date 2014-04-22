Research Announces China Integrated Circuit (IC) Industry, 2014 - 2018 Deep Research Reports

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Research Report on China Integrated Circuit (IC) Industry, 2014 - 2018". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



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The growth rate of China integrated circuit industry ranks the first in the world after China joined WTO. The average annual growth rate of the production volume and sales revenue of integrated circuits exceeded 20% in 2001-2012. The proportion of domestic industry scale in the global industry scale increased from 2% in 2001 to 10% in 2012. However, the proportion of domestic industry scale in the market size remained less than 20%. The actual self-sufficiency rate is less than 10% after deducting the sales revenue of OEM products. Imported integrated circuits took most of the market shares.



According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the production volume of integrated circuits was 86.71 billion at the growth rate of 10.4% YOY in 2013. The actual production volume is larger because that of small and medium-sized enterprises is not involved.



The sales revenue of domestic IC industry surpassed CNY 250 billion (increased by over 16% YOY) in 2013, of which the IC design industry took 32%, IC manufacturing industry took 21%, and the IC assembly and test industry took approximately 44%. The growth rate of IC market in China was remarkably higher than that in the world in the last few years, making it the world's largest market for integrated circuits.



In 2013, the import value of integrated circuits was USD 231.34 billion, up by 20.4% YOY, while the export value was USD 87.7 billion which increased by 64.1% YOY. The import value of integrated circuits ranked the first among all the products while the trade deficit reached USD 143.64 billion, which indicated that the overall strength of the industry was relatively low.



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The IC design industry brings a huge demand for chip OEMs. However, domestic chip OEM industry can not satisfy domestic market demand due to lack of advanced technology and investment. Over half of OEMs are foreign-funded enterprises such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), United Microelectronics Corporation and GlobalFoundry while TSMC seizes most of the market shares. IC design enterprises in China choose OEM in consideration of production technology and reliability. Underdeveloped technology and insufficient investment in domestic market lead to decreasing shares in the global market. Certain IC design enterprises can produce 40nm chips with 28nm ones in R&D. However, there are no suitable manufacturers for the products in China.



Chinese and local governments issued a number of policies to support the development of the integrated circuit industry.



In December 2013, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China determined to establish Beijing IC Industry Equity Investment Fund and raise a fund of CNY 30 billion to support the integrated circuit industry. The pacesetting fund is to promote resource integration and M&A through investment in key enterprises, projects and innovative entities or platforms.



The State Council issued Development Outline of Integrated Circuit Industry in February 2014. The outline aims to attract social resources and funds to the industry through fiscal support and equity investment fund. To further integrate advantageous resources, IC enterprises must apply to measures like listing, delisting and M&A according to different situations. Meanwhile, M&A will be a major trend of the industry.



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China has the largest market for integrated circuits and the largest production base for electronic products with the largest number of consumers in the world. The integrated circuit industry is expected to continue its upward trend as economy develops in the next few years.



Through this report, the readers can acquire the following information:



Supply and Demand Status of Integrated Circuit Industry in China

Government Policies of Integrated Circuit Industry

Competition Status of Integrated Circuit Industry in China

Import and Export of Integrated Circuit in China

Key Enterprises of Integrated Circuit Industry in China

Development Prospect of Integrated Circuit Industry in China



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