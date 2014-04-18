Research Announces Malt Beverages Global Market Industry Size,Shares,Research Trends,Growth,Study,Analysis,Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"The Global Market for Malt Beverages". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market



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Malt beverages (non-alcoholic) are an increasingly important element within the global beverage spectrum. This report defines what they are and focuses on three key regions, MENA, Latin America and the Caribbean and Africa. The report provides a global view of malt beverages, their consumption and positioning followed by consideration and characterization of each region before focusing on each individual market. Both clear and dark malt beverages are included.



Key Findings



There are two key types of Malt Beverage : dark “nourishing” malt drinks found in Africa, the Caribbean, and Latin America, and clear, often flavoured, malt beverages that are important in the Middle East & North Africa. Dark Malts appeal primarily to non-beer drinkers, including women and children, whilst clear malt beverages tend to compete with beer, especially non-alcoholic beer. Therefore although both types of malt are growing, the drivers are quite different.



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Table of Content

Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations



Flexible Packaging (Plastic, Paper, Aluminum Foil and Others) Market for Food http://www.researchmoz.us/flexible-packaging-plastic-paper-aluminum-foil-and-others-market-for-food-and-beverages-retail-non-food-pharmaceutical-and-other-applications-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019-report.html



The flexible packaging report gives a detailed analysis and forecast of the market on a global as well as regional level. On a global level, the market has been analyzed on the current trends and forecast for a time period ranging from 2013 to 2019. The market has been studied on the basis of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). For an in-depth understanding of the market on a regional level, the demand has been analyzed and forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) for the same time. The study takes into account drivers and restraints of the market and their impact on the growth of the market. In addition, the report includes opportunities available for the growth of the market within the forecast period, on a global as well as regional level.



Flexible packaging includes bags, pouches, films and envelopes which take the shape of the product. Flexible packaging is made of a variety of materials such as paper, plastics, aluminum foil and cellulose. It is widely is packaging of foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care products among others.



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Synopsis



The first section of the report consists of a description of the historical development and the key players and brands considered along with the consumption and positioning of malt beverages and the segments future considered. Data for the leading global brands and local operators is presented followed by the regional makeup of the global market from 2008-2013 and the leading countries (in terms of volume) 2008-2013. The split of the global malt beverage market between dark and clear malt is presented 2008-2013.



Each of the regions is presented with;

The split between clear and dark malt

A description of the regional market including the main players

The markets of the region ranked in terms of volume



In the LatAm & Caribbean section the Caribbean market is presented with;

The split between dark and clear malt in the Caribbean

A description of the Caribbean market including the main players

The volumes of the Caribbean by country (2008-2013) split into clear and dark malt

The leading malt beverage brands in the Caribbean (2008-2013)

The leading brands and brand owners and local operators in the Caribbean

Packaging (2008-2013)

Distribution (2008-2013)



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Each of the markets within MENA, LatAM and the rest of Africa is then presented with;



The split between clear and dark malt



A description of the market

The leading brands (2008-2013)

The leading brands and brand owners and local operators

The composition of the market by flavour

Packaging (2008-2013)

Distribution (2008-2013)



Reasons To Buy



To gain insight into global malt beverages market (non-alcoholic) and the main players. Malt beverages are an often neglected but rapidly expanding segment that impacts on both beer and the soft drinks industry.



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