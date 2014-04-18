Research Announces US Denim Jeans Market Report: 2014 Edition

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"US Denim Jeans Market Report: 2014 Edition"to its huge collection of research reports.



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The US apparel industry is large, mature, and highly fragmented. This industry has stretched the boundaries of its creativity and imagination to find new ways to increase selling opportunities and achieve competitive edge globally. The global economic downturn has had a severe effect over the apparel industry, but the denim market has regained its pace relatively faster as compared to other apparel segments.



Denim jeans have become a necessity and wardrobe staple as it offers comfort and a longer life span compared to other types of apparel. Jeans can be worn on different kinds of social and even official occasions. Over the years, denim has revealed its capability to overcome age and gender barriers. In the US, denim is the most extensively produced and used apparel. The growth of denim category is further fuelled by the growth in premium denim market. The market is projected to grow further in years to come due to economic, social and demographic trends.



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The denim jeans market in the US is highly consolidated as famous brands like Levi’s, Lee and Wrangler holds a large part of total market share. Levi’s (All Brands), Wrangler and Lee are the topmost denim brands for men, while Levi’s (All Brands), American Eagle Outfitters and Old Navy are the leading denim brands for women in the US.



This report analyzes the development of the ""US Denim Jeans Market"", with a focus on its segments including: women's and men's denim jeans market. It also studies the import/export pattern in the US. The major trends, drivers facilitating growth of the US denim jeans market, as well as the issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The four major players in the US denim industry, VF Corporation, Fifth & Pacific Companies, True Religion and Levi’s Strauss are being profiled in the report highlighting their key financials and strategies for growth.



By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.



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