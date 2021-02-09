A rise in research activities in the neurobiology and stem cells’ field is one of the significant factors influencing the research antibodies market growth.
Antibodies show exceptional physiological properties that make them the most sought-after cell research. Antibodies display many other properties too. As they possess the property to attach to specific molecules, specific molecules can be isolated for analysis.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Research Antibodies Market:
Lonza Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Cell Signaling Technology Inc., among others.
Market Drivers
The rising prevalence of chronic and life-threatening diseases like cancer has resulted in robust initiatives for advanced therapeutics. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are making a lot of efforts to upgrade their research and development capability and pumping money. These efforts are focused on developing advanced therapeutics and personalized medicine for a wide variety of chronic and fatal diseases. These factors collectively contribute to the fuelling of the research antibodies market. The rising prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases like Multiple Sclerosis, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease are encouraging research activities in neurobiology. An increase in the geriatric population and lack of available treatments has also resulted in a substantial rise in the demand for research antibodies to develop advanced therapeutics, personalized medicines, and novel and effective treatments for individuals.
Antibody Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Monoclonal
Polyclonal
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Primary Antibodies
Secondary Antibodies
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Oncology
Infectious Diseases
Stem Cells
Neurobiology
Immunology
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Western Blotting
Flow Cytometry
Immunofluorescence
Immunohistochemistry
Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay
Immunoprecipitation
Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms
Academic & Research Institutes
Contract Research Organizations
Key Summary of the Research Antibodies Market Report:
Insightful information regarding the global Research Antibodies market
Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Research Antibodies market
Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities
The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate
Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies
Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations
Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis
Regional Landscape
North America emerged as the dominator of the market in 2020 by capturing the largest revenue share. The rising focus on stem cell, biomedical, and cancer research is a major factor contributing to its dominance. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular and blood diseases is also estimated to fuel the market growth. The rise in research and development activities undertaken by academic institutions is expected to propel the market in the Asia Pacific. Therefore, many research and development activities for the discovery of novel therapeutic and diagnostic applications of antibodies funded by the government are estimated to propel the Asia Pacific market.
