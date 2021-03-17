Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Research Antibodies from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors. The global research antibodies market is projected to be worth USD 5,325.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for research antibodies is witnessing a high demand due to its growing application in neurobiology, infectious diseases, oncology, stem cells, and immunology, among others. Increased investments in research in the field of stem cells is also a crucial growth factor of the Research Antibodies market.



Another factor driving the demand for the market is an increased incidence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's. These diseases have a severe impact on human health, and the growing incidence is creating a need for effective therapies. The advancement in technology and the growing geriatric population is also having a positive impact on market growth. The rapid surge in the number of cancer patients all across the globe has also propelled their research activities. There are several public and private companies that have projects in pipelines to come up with effective therapy for the disease.



The report on global Research Antibodies market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders' product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.



The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyze raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Research Antibodies market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.



Antibody Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal

Polyclonal



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Stem Cells

Neurobiology

Immunology

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Western Blotting

Flow Cytometry

Immunofluorescence

Immunohistochemistry

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay

Immunoprecipitation

Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations



Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research methodologies used for evaluating the Research Antibodies market are inventive and also provides enough evidence on the demand and supply status, production capability, import and export, supply chain management and investment feasibility.



