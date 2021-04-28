New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- Research Antibodies Market Size – USD 3.35 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Increased funding for research and development activities



The global research antibodies market is expected to reach USD 5.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising research activities in the field of stem cells is a significant factor driving the growth of the market. Stem cells have the capability of discerning and regenerating various kinds of cells in the human body. These cells possess the potential to cure life-threatening diseases such as oncological and blood-related disorders. Cord blood stem cells find application in the treatment of more than 80 blood-related ailments, such as Sickle Cell Disease. It is projected that over 27 million babies across the globe are born with some kind of blood disorder. As per the World Health Organization, in 2008, 100,000 children were found to be suffering from thalassemia in India.



Get a Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3270



The Key Companies Profiled in the Market are:



Becton, Dickinson and Company, Lonza Group, Agilent Technologies, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck Millipore, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Cell Signaling Technology Inc., among others.



Increased funding for research and development activities is instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Investment in the healthcare R&D by the US has witnessed a growth of 18.1% between the years 2014 and 2017. In the year 2017, in the US, the overall expenditure on healthcare R&D was USD 182.30 billion. Besides, according to the 2016 financial statements of Celgene Corporation, a leading biopharmaceutical firm, the R&D expenditure grew by USD 772.8 million (21.0% more than 2015 expenses) in 2016 to USD 4.47 billion. Also, a USD 892.9 million of R&D asset acquisition spending, comprising a USD 625.0 million purchase of Engmab AG, a private firm engaged in T-cell bispecific antibodies, added to the overall R&D expenses of the Celgene.



However, cost-prohibitive research antibodies and issues related to the quality of nontherapeutic antibodies may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the upcoming years.



COVID-19 Impact



As the global economies are experiencing the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, organizations are suffering losses, among various other challenges. Nevertheless, firms in the pharmaceutical industry are of immense importance in combatting the pandemic and are witnessing positive growth in the contagious disease landscape with the race for treatment approval therapy gaining momentum.



In April 2020, the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) announced that it would fast-track funding proposals intended for immunology approaches for the treatment of coronavirus, a step to bridge the research gap in the country to combat the pandemic.



Further key findings from the report suggest



By product, primary antibodies held a larger market share in 2019. Primary antibodies are those, which bind to the antigen, protein, or any substance that is intended to be studied. Primary antibodies, in immunoassays, are of prime importance to bind to the target antigen.



By technology, western blotting contributed to the largest market share in 2019. The benefits of western blots comprise the capacity to detect picogram levels of protein in a sample, enabling it to be used for several applications such as an effective early diagnostic tool. Also, it lets researchers for direct labeling of primary antibodies, therefore removing the requirement of secondary antibodies.



By application, oncology contributed to the largest market share in 2019. Antibody-based treatment of cancer is considered as an effective therapeutic approach for both hematologic solid tumors and malignancies. Antibodies are also beneficial in using the human immune system to fight cancer.



The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 7.1% in the forecast period. The high growth of the APAC region is owing to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry, surge in R&D activities for antibodies, and acceptance of innovative methods for antibody production, among others.



In January 2020, Abcam PLC, a leading market player, made an announcement about the acquisition of the Immunology and Proteomics business of Expedeon that comprises Innova and TGR Biosciences.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3270



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global research antibodies market on the basis of product, antibody type, technology, application, end-users, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies



Antibody Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Monoclonal

Polyclonal



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Western Blotting

Flow Cytometry

Immunofluorescence

Immunohistochemistry

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay

Immunoprecipitation

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Stem Cells

Neurobiology

Immunology

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East and Africa



Request for Customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3270



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Research Antibodies Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Research Antibodies Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Surge in research activities in the field of Neurobiology and stem cells



4.2.2.2. Growth of the biopharmaceutical industry



4.2.2.3. Increased funding for research and development activities



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost prohibitive Research Antibodies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continued….



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/speak-to-analyst-form/3270



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.