Research by 1stairportparking.co.uk Reveals Travellers Can Save 60% on Stansted Airport Parking in October Half Term

Headstone Lane, Harrow -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Paying to park a car at Stansted Airport can be an expensive part of a holiday, especially during the busy October half term. However, research by Stansted airport parking comparison website. 1stairportparking.co.uk has revealed parents can save up to 60% on their parking this year.



1stairportparking.co.uk compared the cost of parking without pre-booking at the on airport long stay car park (the drive up or gate price) for eight days' during the October half term (27/10 – 03/11, 2012 – key dates for schools in the London area) with the cost of pre-booking the same car park, booking an off airport car park, booking meet and greet parking and booking a double room at a hotel near Stansted with eight days' free parking in the long stay car park included in the price.



The section below details the savings compared to not pre-booking the long stay car park, plus the typical transfer time to the terminal. The prices are indicative and were correct when this article was published. To compare costs for different dates you should Compare prices for Stansted Parking and Compare prices for Stansted Hotels



Costs and options for 8 days parking at Stansted in the October 2012 Half Term:



On airport long stay not pre-booked: £120.00 (typical transfer time 15 minutes)



On airport long stay pre-booked: £58.75 (51% saving; typical transfer time 15 minutes)



Off airport park and ride: £57.95 (52% saving; typical transfer time 20 minutes)



Meet and Greet Parking at Stansted Airport: £48 (60% saving; no transfer time)



Stansted Airport hotel with free parking: £79 for a 3 star hotel (34% saving; double room including 8 days parking in the long stay car park and free transfers, typical transfer time 15 minutes).



Results:



By comparing options and prices, and pre-booking, those flying from Stansted in the October half term can save up to 60% on their parking. Just pre booking the on airport long stay car park rather than driving up without booking offers savings of over 50%. Or by booking meet and greet parking – which offers a saving of at least 30 minutes transfer time compared to the on airport long stay car park - holidaymakers can cut the cost by even more.



Meet and Greet Parking – where customers are met at the terminal and their car is parked for them, is ideal for those travelling with children. It is also a great option for those considering parking ‘on airport’. As it does not involve a bus transfer (or a wait for a bus) to or from the terminal, it can cut 30 minutes or more from the journey time. Not only was this 60% cheaper than the on airport gate price, it was just over £10 cheaper than the best on airport long stay price and cheaper than the cheapest off airport car park.



Or those with an early flight, or who want a relaxing journey to the airport, can save 34% compared to the long stay gate price by booking a double room at a 3 star hotel near Stansted with parking in the on airport long stay car park included in the price. This is a premium of just £20 compared to the best price at the on airport long stay car park for a night in a hotel including parking in the same car park.



1stairportparking.co.uk Pricing Expert Lynn Rosario said: “Our research shows it pays to compare prices and options at Stansted for those travelling this October half term. Not only does this offer savings of up to 60%, parents can enjoy the benefits of meet and greet parking, which can cut 30 minutes or more off their journey time and is much less stressful for those travelling with ‘little darlings’. Or booking a double room at a hotel near Stansted with free parking costs from £20 more than parking in the airport long stay car park – with parking still in the long stay car park. That means the night in a 3 star hotel and a relaxing journey to the airport - avoiding the M11 crush - effectively costs just £20! Whether looking for parking or a hotel with free parking, comparing prices is the best way to cut the cost at Stansted this half term.”



