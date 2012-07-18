Research by 1stairportparking.Co.Uk Reveals Travellers Can Save Up to 63% on Heathrow Parking This Summer

Headstone Lane, Harrow -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Paying to leave a car at Heathrow is an expensive part of a business trip or holiday. Use the short stay car park and it can cost as much as the flight. But research by the experts at 1stairportparking.co.uk, the UK airport parking price comparison website, has revealed that passengers can save up to 63% on parking at Heathrow this summer.



Below are prices for eight days' parking in July (18-25) at Heathrow. 1stairportparking.co.uk has compared the cost without pre-booking at the on long stay car park (the drive up or gate price) with the cost of pre-booking the same car park, booking a park and ride (or off airport) car park with a similar transfer time, booking meet and greet parking and booking a night at a Heathrow hotel with eight days' free parking in the on airport car park. Below we have included the saving compared to not pre-booking and the typical transfer time to the terminal.



[Note: Please treat these prices as indicative. They were accurate when this article was published but prices can change significantly during the summer depending on demand. To compare the costs for different dates visit these Heathrow Parking and Heathrow Hotels price comparison pages.]



Options for 8 days parking in July 2012:



- On airport not pre-booked: £137.60 (typical transfer time 15 -25 minutes)



- On airport pre-booked: £76.10 (45% saving; typical transfer time 15 - 25 minutes)



- Off airport parking and ride: £51.25 (63% saving; typical transfer time 20 – 30 minutes)



- Meet and Greet: £70.00 (49% saving; no transfer time)



Heathrow hotel with parking: £89.00 for a 3 star or £94 for a 4 star hotel (35% / 32% saving; double room including parking at the on airport long stay car park free, typical transfer time 15 - 25 minutes).



Results:



By comparing options and prices, and pre-booking parking at Heathrow, travellers can save up to 63% this summer parking at an off airport car park with a similar transfer time to the on airport long stay. Meet and Greet at Heathrow – where customers are met at the terminal and their car is parked for them, saving at least 30 minutes on the journey – was almost 50% cheaper than the non pre-booked price and £6.10 cheaper than the best on airport long stay price.



Or holidaymakers can save up to 35% compared to the long stay gate price and stay overnight at a Heathrow hotel with free parking in the airports long stay car park. This is a premium of just £12.90 over the best price of booking the on airport long stay car park. That means the hotel room costs a net £12.90 for a 3 star double room or just £17.90 for a 4 star double room this summer.



http://www.1stairportparking.co.uk Pricing Manager Lynn Rosario said: “Our research shows it pays to compare prices and options at Heathrow this summer. Not only can this result in a saving of up to a massive 63%, travellers can also save around 50% with meet and greet parking, which will cut 30 - 40 minutes off their total journey time too. Or for those with an early flight, a Heathrow hotel with free parking costs just £12.90 more than booking parking in the airport long stay car park - with passengers still parking in the long stay car park! A Heathrow hotel for just £12.90. Wow ! At the moment we all need to watch the pennies, and comparing prices is clearly the way to do that for Heathrow Parking this summer.”



