Research Conducted at UCLA Confirms BluCetin as First Scientifically Validated Hangover Remedy

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- BluCetin™, a patented (pending) natural product researched by UCLA School of Medicine and developed by Blue California, has been proven to be an effective ingredient in reducing negative symptoms of alcohol in recent animal and human studies. BluCetin-DHM, derived from Hovenia dulcis (oriental raisin tree), is considered a breakthrough over anti hangover remedies in the market place that solely attempt to relieve symptoms such as headache and dehydration through traditional supplementation.



The research team at David Geffen School of Medicine, Department of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology & Neurobiology, led by Jing Liang, PhD in collaboration with Blue California, discovered Dihydromyricetin (DHM), a unique natural molecule that targets the GABA(A) receptor in the brain more effectively than other flavonoids (natural molecules found in some plants and fruits). Alcohol binds to GABA(A) receptors cause imbalance between control and excitement. By targeting GABA(A) receptors BluCetin DHM protects the neurons on brain cells from the influence of alcohol. A patent application on the discovery was filed by UCLA and exclusive license to market the technology was granted to Blue California.



BluCetin, the patented high purity form of the DHM molecule, was used in animal studies conducted by Dr. Liang with striking and significant results. The laboratory mice were given excessive alcohol and then cradled in a V-shaped hammock in an intoxicated state. After consumption of alcohol, the time it took mice given BluCetin anti hangover tablets to rise up from their cradle was 10 times quicker than mice that were not given BluCetin. Withdrawal symptoms also were fewer.



The entire groundbreaking study can be viewed online (http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3292407/). According to the preliminary human studies conducted by Dr. Liang, BluCetin is effective in alleviating typical hangover symptoms and may reduce the intoxicating effects of alcohol consumption as well. Further human studies are in progress at this time to confirm the protective effect of BluCetin against the onset of hangover and its potential restorative function following alcohol consumption. While the scientific work with BluCetin is still ongoing, this unique product may be exactly what many social drinkers have been praying for: effective cures for hangovers. BluCetin may in fact allow the drinker to wake up in the morning, feeling well, alert, without a headache and ready for a productive day.



“This product should not be considered a license to drink; caution and responsibility are highly recommended for use of BluCetin,” said Dr. Ruo Huang, V.P of R&D Nutraceutical Division for Blue California.



“We are excited about our planned human studies and the confirmation that our product can offer greater health benefits and hope for those who suffer from alcohol addiction as well as those of us who feel pressured in social situations to drink more than our desire.”



BluCetin is considered to be an antagonist against alcohol at the GABA receptor on the surface of nerve cells. At this time, BluCetin will be manufactured by Blue California and marketed solely as a dietary supplement to alleviate hangover symptoms by SunDita.



The manufacturer also noted that dietary supplements like BluCetin have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. BluCetin is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



About Blue California

Blue California is a manufacturer of high-purity plant extracts and natural ingredients used in a variety of foods, drinks, flavors as well as dietary supplements. For more information please visit http://blucetin.com



Blue California

30111 Tomas

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688