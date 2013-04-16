Research Confirms Green Tea Could Help Live Longer

Johnson, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- HGHhelp.info is excited to share the most recent research on green tea, which confirms you could live longer if you consume green tea on a regular basis. If you aren’t currently drinking green tea, you may want to consider adding it to your ‘to drink’ list. In fact, you might want to sit down and enjoy at least one cup of green tea every day.



According to http://www.hghhelp.info/greenteafacts.php recent epidemiological studies have shown those that drink green tea regularly have a reduced risk of heart disease. Studies conducted on animals showed that green tea reduces bad cholesterol, and lower blood pressure, which in turn, reduces the risk of developing heart disease.



Another study done at the Birmingham University showed that when green tea is drank it rises the rate that fat is oxidizes by around 17%, which means that it can increase oxidation during moderate workouts. Research has also shown that green tea can improve glucose tolerance thus making it easier to lose weight. For more info on how to lose weight safely go to http://hghhelp.info/obesity.php



It's this type of research that can help us make better dietary choices in our lives



With new products constantly coming onto the market, it's hard for consumers to keep up. It's even harder to know what works and what doesn't – to tell who is feeding you the truth and who is feeding you a lot of hype.



consumers to not only get the most value for their money when they buy a product, but to know that a product is deemed safe and effective.



For many of our visitors the focus is on anti aging and so we have entire sections of our website focused on talking about things you can do to stay younger longer and products that can help you in your quest. We also spend a great deal of time talking about what does or doesn't work based on scientific data.



Green tea is an example of a product we've researched the science behind



About HGHhelp.info

HGHhelp.info is an anti-aging website that has since 2007 been informing its readership about the latest trends in fitness, nutrition and health. For more info please visit our forum at http://www.hghhelp.info/hghforumhumangrowthhormoneforum/forum5.html



