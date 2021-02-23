New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- The Global Aseptic Processing Equipment Market was valued at USD 10.56 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 14.55 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.69%. The packaging market was valued at 43.25 USD Billion in 2019 and expected to reach 82.25 USD billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6%. The global aseptic processing market is principally driven by the rising preference for eco-friendly packaging and increasing demand in the packaging market. However, high initial capital investment in equipment and lack of skills acts as a severe restraining factor for the world aseptic processing market.



Aseptic or long-life milk was introduced initially in Sweden called the Tetra-pack system. It consumes a laminate pre sterilizer and a filling environment heater. Aluminum foil is a fundamental part of the process to provide a barrier against light and gas. In the distribution system, the pouches maintained in reusable multi-trip plastic crates. Tetra Pak aseptic cartons are majorly formed of three primary materials that together result in a very efficient, safe, and light-weight package. Each element has a specific function. Aseptic containers may extend in size from a few fluid ounces to a nearly 8-million-gallon aseptic tank on an ocean-going ship. Worldwide export and import of new, economic and safe food products done by aseptic processing



The report also discusses the key players involved in the market, such as

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Du Pont De Nemours and Company

SPX FLOW

IMA S.p.A

Becton, Dickinson and Co

Amcor Limited

GEA Group

Greatview Packaging Co., Ltd

JBT Corporation

Others



The commercialization of the first consumer package, which also results in reducing the overall supply chain expenses, LiquiForm technology can enhance packaging consistency and lower the carbon footprint linked with filling and packaging. Amcor partnered with Greenblendz, a Michigan-based co-packer that provides environmentally-friendly consumer products to develop and commercialize packaging for Nature's PromiseTM brand of hand soap. Amcor manufactured the 12oz polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle on a proprietary Amcor-built machine powered by the LiquiForm process.



The new device is the industry's first manufacturing unit to utilize LiquiForm technology successfully. LiquiForm technology utilizes the packaged product rather than compressed air to form and fill containers simultaneously. In this case, the hand soap essentially creates its rigid PET container using the LiquiForm process. By integrating the forming and filling into one step, the process eradicates the costs linked with the equipment and energy of the traditional blow molding process along with the handling, transport, and warehousing of empty containers. LiquiForm can transform the filling and packaging industries with a more flexible, efficient, and sustainable supply chain.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Aseptic Processing market based on



Based on Packaging, Aseptic Processing Market is segmented into:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cartons

Bottles & Cans

Bags & Pouches

Vials & Ampoules

Pre-Filled Syringes

Other Types



Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Glass & Wood



Based on Equipment, Aseptic Processing Market is segmented into:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Processing Equipment

Centrifuges & Separation Equipment

Spray Dryers

Homogenizers

Heat Exchangers

Uht (Ultra High Temperature) Treatment

Packaging Equipment

Aseptic Filling Equipment

Aseptic Blowers

Aseptic Filling Valves



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Food & Beverages

Bakery & Confectionary

Dairy & Beverages

Poultry, Sea-Foods, and Meat Products

Convenience Food

Fruits & Vegetables

Industrial

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest



By application, the pharmaceutical industry is predicted to emerge as a key end-use segment in these coming years of the forecast period. Other critical end-use sections are food, dairy, and beverages, among others. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry is primarily attributed to the growing demand for medical consumables across the world. Whereas, the need for aseptic packaging the demand for dairy segment is high, to increase in the longer sustainable period of dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt.



The aseptic production of sterile products is perhaps the most difficult challenge faced within the healthcare industry. Aseptic processing requires the careful application of microbiological contamination control principles to exclude infectious organisms from sterile products



The Asia Pacific anticipated being the fastest-growing regional market. India and China are the two most significant contributors to the event of the local market. Massive demand for aseptic and other packaging materials is the figure in favor of the development of the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, the presence of excellent domestic manufacturers and low-cost labor, the region is anticipated to emerge because of the most substantial contributor to the overall market growth.



Biodegradable packaging is one of the latest innovations in the eco–friendly packaging, different research groups across the globe are now actively creating materials such as decomposable films for manufacturing of eco–friendly packaging products. For instance, the researchers at Genomatica, Inc. (United States) uses genetically engineered E. Coli for the secretion of a precursor compound in plastic production, namely, the 1,4-butanediol (BDO) using only water and sugars.



Key Highlights of the report:



The report provides an extensive evaluation of the global Aseptic Processing market including the recent trends and emerging trends of the industry.



A thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market to offer an accurate insight of the industry to assist the readers and investor capitalize on the current and emerging opportunities of the market.



Extensive analysis of the product portfolio, application spectrum, and end-users to provide in-depth understanding to the readers.



Thorough profiling of the leading players of the industry and their expansion strategies.



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Comprehensive study of recent developments in the market such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships among others.



In conclusion, the report is constructed through a thorough primary and secondary research with the insightful data of the market validated from the industry experts and professionals. The study is an extensive document of the key aspects of the markets including trends, segmentation, growth prospects, opportunities, challenges, and competitive analysis. It also strives to offer the key players and novice companies key-pointers to strengthen their presence in the global market.



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019– 2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Aseptic Processing Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Aseptic Processing Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Aseptic Processing Market Value Chain Analysis, 2017– 2027

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Aseptic Processing Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Increasing Demand for Pharmaceutical Supplies

4.4.1.2. Growth in the dairy beverage industry

4.4.1.3. Growing demand for convenience and quality food products

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Limited Higher capital investment

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Aseptic Processing Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry Analysis - Porter\'s

4.8. Aseptic Processing PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. Aseptic Processing Market by Packaging Insights & Trends



Continued….



