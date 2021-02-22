Research & Development Jobs in Switzerland

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- 2021 is set to be an exciting time for the recruitment industry when it comes to life sciences, with research and development providing new and impressive medical treatments and therapies. In Switzerland, AC Immune SA with their partners Janssen Pharmaceutical of Johnson & Johnson, have announced positive interim results from its clinical trials into a vaccine for Alzheimer's disease. Biospace expressed that the vaccine demonstrated a potent antigen-specific antibody response against phosphorylated tau in 100% of older patients with early Alzheimer's disease. This ground-breaking effort by Swiss researchers exemplifies the standard and great ability of the industry in Switzerland. With these impressive results in mind, career defining research and development roles are not to be missed.



EPM Scientific boasts a reach of over 750 expert consultants which cover more than 60 global countries. Since their formation in 2012, the firm has been dedicated to resolving one of the biggest challenges faced by businesses, that of securing long-lasting, business-critical talent. A career in the life sciences industry is an exciting opportunity to benefit people's lives around the world, and the consultants of EPM Scientific often strive to hire across borders to ensure that the industry's brightest professionals are matched with an equivalent business. EPM Scientific specialise in providing permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions for a wide range of life science sectors including, medical communications, research and development, clinical development and operations, medical engineer, regulatory, quality and pharmacovigilance.



There are a vast number of varied and exciting career opportunities available at the moment through EPM Scientific. These roles include: Head of Business Development EMEA, QA Team Leader, Project Leader QC Drug Product, Product Manager – Tech Transfer, Regulatory Affairs Specialist, Project Leader – QC, Sales representative spine, Market Insights Leader, Associate of Biostatistics, Associate Study Manager, Junior CPM, and many more.



Throughout 2020 the world watched with admiration and fascination as scientists and researchers worked tirelessly to bring a COVID-19 vaccine quickly and safely to market. Under the increased scrutiny of a pandemic, the life sciences and pharmaceutical industry continued to prosper and thrive. Without doubt, 2020 increased global awareness of the life sciences industry and this is a trend EPM Scientific were and remain acutely aware of. Furthermore, additional fields of interest also grew, such as VC funding, which hit a 4 year high in the first quarter of 2020. Thus, spurring an expansion in hiring across many life sciences sectors which is set to continue to grow as we near Q2 of 2021.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



