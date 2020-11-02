Research & Development Jobs/careers in the US – Exciting Opportunities with Great Satisfaction when Benefitting the Wider Society

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2020 -- The life sciences industry would not progress forward without research and development (R&D), it is the what life sciences companies rely on to make profits and ultimately survive. Multinational drug companies spend on average 17% of their revenues on R&D, as reported by Fortune, this is a large investment of money which must be used efficiently to be effective and retain a substantial cash flow. R&D professionals can have significant job satisfaction as they work towards research and developing drugs which can be brought onto the market to change the lives of many people across the US and the world. Medical devices and equipment are regularly used to improve wider society; the R&D workforce help to ensure these are available to as many members of the public as possible. Advances in technology have significantly decreased the cost of R&D to the benefit of life sciences companies, this has produced new opportunities for product innovations to benefit the industry and consumer.



EPM Scientific were established in 2012 and have since become the most well regarded life sciences recruitment agency in the US. Their reach spans 60+ countries globally from Europe, Asia and North America and having built a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals the firm have a levelled perspective on the local and global markets. EPM Scientific have a team of over 750 employees and consultants based in 12+ office locations globally, the firm have invested heavily in the regular training of their consultants to ensure the best-in-class recruitment technology is used to produce optimal results. EPM Scientific create bespoke recruitment solutions, permanent, contract and multi-hire, for specialist sectors across the life sciences industry from research and development to medical communications, engineering, regulatory, legal and compliance, biometrics, clinical development and much more. The firm are proud to be part of the Phaidon International group making them the chosen recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm's consultants are committed to supporting candidates through every stage of the recruitment process from source to hire. Get in touch today to find out what the next move in your career will be.



The pharmaceutical one has not had as much disturbance as many other industries during the COVID-19 pandemic as the need for R&D and clinical trials has remained high. Therefore, this is a prosperous industry to become part of as the pharmaceuticals industry is expected to reach $181bn by 2022, forecasted in a recent report by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Pharmaceutical research and development sectors and help them secure top talent."



EPM Scientific have a large selection of jobs available at the moment, including: laboratory technician, senior technical R&D scientist, R&D project manager clinical IT & systems, project manager, VP of technical operations, scientist/associate scientist stem cell biology and senior research scientist III. There are vast opportunities for career progression within the R&D sector. Hiring managers are searching for individuals who can become a key part of successful teams who will lead the sector further into the black and out of the red. EPM Scientific give life sciences companies' peace of mind when it comes to solving their biggest business issue: talent acquisition.



To find out more information about R&D careers in the USA visit https://www.epmscientific.com/.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific US: +1 646 759 4560.



- For more information about EPM Scientific US services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.com.



- EPM Scientific US designs and delivers a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that bring together talented people and offer career next steps. The firm was established in 2012 and is now a specialist leading recruiter in Life Sciences nationwide.