Research & Development Jobs/careers in the US – Radical Technological Advancements Will Benefit the Sector Hugely

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- Research and development teams are the life blood of the life sciences industry. Pharmaceutical companies rely on the discovery and development of new medical devices, drugs and products to survive. Therefore, research and development professionals are in high demand as companies put serious money into the teams who can turn ideas into innovation. Advances in technology are beginning to reduce the cost of research and development. Currently, large pharmaceutical companies spend on average 17% of their revenue on it, according to a report by Fortune. The Fourth Industrial revolution has begun pathing the way for a more affordable cost of research and development which is expected to drop by 2030, according to a report by KPMG. This will benefit the industry and the consumer. Hiring managers across the sector are looking for individuals who are excited by the prospect of change and radical innovations in order to shape the future of research and development. If you think this sounds like you, get in touch with EPM Scientific's passionate consultants today to define your next career move.



Established in 2012, EPM Scientific have an impressive field of knowledge in the life sciences industry. The firm is the leading life sciences recruitment agency in the US and has a global reach of over 60 countries worldwide having built a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals. EPM Scientific offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a wide range of specialist sectors including research and development, medical communications, regulatory, medical engineering, pharmacovigilance, clinical development and operations and much more. The firm are proud to be part of the Phaidon International group making them the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. With 750+ employees and consultants calling 12+ global office locations home, EPM Scientific have a worldwide network of companies and professionals to enhance their recruitment search. EPM Scientific have invested heavily in the regular training of their consultants to ensure the best-in-class recruitment technology is used, providing optimal results for both candidates and clients. The firm creates bespoke recruitment solutions so that companies across the US can have peace of mind when it comes to solving their biggest business challenge: talent acquisition. Get in touch today to find out how EPM Scientific can help you find the talent for your business or define your next career move in the research and development sector.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the life science sectors and help them secure top talent."



There are plenty of roles currently available through EPM Scientific including: manufacturing technician, QC chemist II, QC associate, quality assurance associate III, senior research associate – process development, senior associate scientist analytical operations, senior manager drug product development, principal scientist – method development, senior technical R&D scientist and much more. There is a wealth of opportunity available through EPM Scientific and their team of fantastic consultants. The firm work around the clock to secure positions for candidates across the world as they focus on recruitment beyond borders. This ethos allows the firm to give candidates a perspective on the brilliant opportunities which are available to them.



