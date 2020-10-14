Research on Aluminum Market with COVID-19 Imapact Analysis 2020 : Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Norsk Hydro ASA, Rio Tinto Alcan Inc., United Company RUSAL Plc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Latest Survey On Aluminum Market:



The global aluminum market was valued at $147.2 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $189.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2026.



Aluminum is a lightweight, nonmagnetic, soft, and ductile metal present in the boron group. It is the third most abundant element found in the earth's crust. It is usually extracted from minerals such as cryolite and bauxite. It forms a reflective coating when evaporated in vacuum, which is utilized for manufacturing of telescope mirrors, packaging products, and toys. It is used in the production of a variety of products such as foils, window frames, kitchen utensils, airplane parts, beer kegs, and others.



Growth in transport industry and technological advancements in aluminum manufacturing technologies and processing equipment are the major factors that drive the growth of the aluminum market. Rapid increase in applications in various end-user industries such as construction and packaging further fuel the market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to register substantial growth owing to increasing income of people in urban areas, rapid industrial development, and massive urbanization in emerging economies such as China & India. Increase in use of substitutes such as carbon fiber and fluctuation in prices of raw materials are some of the factors restraining the market growth. However, rise in demand for recycled aluminum products is expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the industry.



The Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report: Alcoa Corporation, Aluminium Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO), Aluminum Bahrain B.S.C., China Hongqiao Group Ltd., East Hope Group Company Limited, Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, Norsk Hydro ASA, Rio Tinto Alcan Inc., United Company RUSAL Plc. and Xinfa Group Co., Ltd.



Scope of the Aluminum Market Report:

The demand for Aluminum is projected to expand, during the forecast period, from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026. The global market report is a systematic study that focuses on the overall demand structure, development trends, business models and business of top countries in the global market for Aluminum. The study focuses on well-known global Aluminum suppliers, market segments, competition and the macro market.



The report further elucidates on the restraining factors in the Aluminum market for business owners, strategists, and stakeholders to carefully execute their strategies and achieve their goals. In addition, the Aluminum market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and end-user. These Aluminum report segments are thoroughly studied to offer key information like opportunities for business owners, planners, and marketing personnel. It helps them to manage their activities and execute decisive planning to earn more profits. Aluminum Report offers insights on each segment and sub-segment for assisting manufacturers to identify key opportunities and expand their business.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Processing Method

- Flat Rolled

- Castings

- Extrusions

- Forgings

- Pigments & Powder

- Rod & Bar



By End User Industry

- Transport

- Building & Construction

- Electrical Engineering

- Consumer Goods

- Foil & Packaging

- Machinery & Equipment

- Others (Solar Panel Nanotechnology and Aluminum Air Batteries)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, Aluminum market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Australia, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Others)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Others)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others)



In addition, the report focuses on the key technological improvements in the products and key growth strategies adopted by Aluminum market players to expand their business vertically and horizontally. Company information, recent strategies, highly demanding products by manufacturers, and manufacturing units including other essential details are mentioned in the Aluminum study. Research and development activities and new product development and other trending factors are highlighted in the Aluminum report to offer deeper insights to the buyers. The Aluminum report is also beneficial to investors for their investment planning and company information.



