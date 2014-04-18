Research on Angel Investors: Market Insight Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Venture Capital (VC) and Angel Investments (AI) are rapidly becoming an investment of choice for high net worth individuals (HNWIs), as the two investment types account for an ever-increasing percentage of HNW portfolios globally.



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Economically developed countries such as the US, the UK, Israel, Germany and France account for most of the world’s VC/AI firms. However, the number of VC/AI firms in emerging markets is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period (2014?2018), as a result of declining opportunities in developed markets, and the rapid pace of economic growth in emerging markets.



Innovation in technology, newer technologies and the distribution of new technologies are expected to garner significant investment from angel investors and venture capitalists between 2014 and 2018.



Innovation is not expected to be limited to the information, communication and technology (ICT) industry. Significant interest is being shown by entrepreneurs and governments alike in developed markets in sustainable energy startups. As a result, increasing investment is expected in renewable energy sectors such as solar and wind power.



Scope



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the HNW AI/VC market and the opportunities it holds for wealth management firms. It includes examples and case studies on innovative methods of improving AI/VC funding and improving the success rate of startups.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global HNW AI and VC markets in terms of age group, gender and wealth band, and provides information on the major markets.



The report analyzes the drivers that are propelling the VC/AI market around the world, and examines market drivers for the four regions.



The report provides an insight on the investment attractiveness of each region and provides a brief on the role of various institutions in improving VC/AI funding.



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Reasons to buy:-



Take strategic business decisions using information that depicts the emergence of angel funding as a viable investment option among HNWIs.



Understand the factors that affect the investment decision-making processes of HNW VCs and AIs.



Understand a region's current economic and regulatory environments and be informed about the various regional factors working for and against the angel investment market.



Identify top VC/AI markets globally and in all the regions studied.



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Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Argentina 2014



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