Research on Biometrics Technology Market 2013 - 2019: Face, Hand Geometry, Voice, Signature, Iris, AFIS, Non-AFIS and Others

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The rising number of terror attacks and crimes has created a need for high level security in both private and public sector. Traditional methods used for personnel authentication such as username and passwords, tokens etc. are vulnerable to attacks. Biometrics technology provides high level security and cannot be stolen since it uses an individual’s physiological and behavioral characteristics for identification.



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The convenience and growing applications in government sector such as national identity schemes, national border control projects such as e-passports among others are the key factors which would help contribute to the growth of biometrics in the upcoming years.



This report analyses the biometrics technology market on a global basis with detailed breakdown into various sub-divisions. It provides cross sectional analysis of the market based on parameters such as geography, application and end use segments. In addition, the analysis provides market estimation in terms of revenue and forecast for the period between 2013 and 2019. Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis included in the report further help in assessing the market situation and competitiveness. Market attractiveness analysis helps to highlight the key industry segments and their comparative attractiveness with other industry segments.



Apart from the detailed segmentation analysis, this report also provides company profiles of some key market players. This competitive profiling includes company and financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments which can help the new entrants as well as established players to identify the opportunities in the market and develop strategies accordingly. Some of the major companies included in this report are Safran Morpho, NEC Corporation, 3M Cogent, Inc., Bio-Key International, Inc. and Cognitec Systems GmbH among others.



The global biometrics technology market is segmented as below:



By Application Type

- Face

- Hand geometry

- Voice

- Signature

- Iris

- AFIS

- Non-AFIS

- Others(DNA, typing rhythms)



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By End Users

- Government

- Defense Services

- Banking and Finance

- Consumer Electronics

- Healthcare

- Home Safety & Security

- Commercial Safety & Security

- Transport/Visa/Logistics

- Others (Retail, hospitality, gaming and automobile)



By Region

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Row



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