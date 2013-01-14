Research on China Crystal Lamp (Crystal Chandelier) Market, 2012-2017: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- At present, there are more than 10,000 crystal lamp finished products assembling enterprises and manufacturing enterprises in China; these enterprises are mainly in Zhongshan Guzhen and Dongguan. The year of 2007 was called the first crystal lamp year; the production value of crystal lamp industry was CNY 2.5 billion in 2007. After nearly five years of development, the industry output value reached nearly CNY 4 billion, having an average annual growth rate of 11%-12%.



Crystal Lamp's main consumer groups are hotels, exhibition halls and other large-scale projects as well as people who are particular about layout of furniture. Crystal lamp has close relation with the level of consumption for the high price. So first-tier cities are the major market for crystal lamp; the market share is about 52%.



In recent years, crystal lamp market has two consumer differentiations: One is the traditional crystal lamps for hotels; another is small modern crystal lamps for homes. The market rise of the latter attracted many lighting companies to be involved in the field of crystal lamps, which intensified the competition. Compared with other categories, the profits of crystal lamp is quite substantial. Each grade crystal lamps have excellent brand, but has not yet a true leader enterprise.



Affected by the real estate industry, the growth rate of crystal lamp industry in the first two years of the Twelfth Five-Year is relatively slow, and the growth rate is expected to be 7%-9%. However, with the growth of the young and middle-aged consumer group, crystal lamp market growth rate will gradually improve. The production value is expected to reach CNY 7 billion in 2017.



