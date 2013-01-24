Research on China's Coal Tar Industry, 2013-2017: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Coal tar products play an extremely important role in the world chemical raw materials. The development of tar chemical is one of the very important topics in many countries. Countries are actively developing coal tar depth processing and new separation technology so as to produce marketable and high value-added new products.



During 2010-2011, China's coal tar annual production capacity is increasing year by year; the average annual growth rate is about 20%. But China's coal tar market is weak in 2012; its total production capacity is about 22 million tons, increasing 4.30% compared with 2011. In terms of regional distribution, affected by the raw materials, coal tar is still mainly distributed in North China and East China.



The operating rate of coal tar enterprises was not high in the first half of 2012, but the overall supply of coke in China still maintain a growth momentum. In the first half of 2012, China's cumulative production of coke was 221,761,000 tons; China's coal tar output was 8,870,440 tons, increasing 6.12% year-on-year.



With the continuous development of China's economy and the increasing requirements of the environmental protection, the deep processing of coal tar become an urgent issue to solve. Seen from the current development status of coal tar industry, the domestic coal tar industry is at an important period of integration reform. Coal tar industry is developing towards the direction of centralization, fine separation, further processing and the synthesis of new materials. The development of coal tar industry depends on investment and the market. However, with the development of deep processing and the increase of product added value, technology occupies an increasing proportion.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Development Environment of China's Coal Tar Industry



2. Technical Development of China's Coal Tar Industry



3. Status Quo of Coal Tar Process in China



4. Operation Analysis of Coal Tar Industry, 2010-2012



5. Import and Export of Coal Tar in China



6. Effect of Competition Landscape on Investment in China, 2012



7. Domestic Key Enterprises in Coal Tar Industry



8. Investment Analysis of Coal Tar Industry, 2013-2017



9. Investment Opportunity and Risk of Coal Tar Industry



