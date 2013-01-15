Research on China's Office Furniture Industry, 2012 to 2017: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- In 2011, the output value of China's office furniture industry was CNY 82.971 billion, increased by 30.48% compares with CNY 62.421 billion in 2010. In general, China's office furniture industry developed rapidly from 2007 to 2011 with the average growth rate of 20.25%.



Huidian Research predicts that the output value of China's office furniture industry will reach CNY 99.774 billion in 2012, and this number will reach CNY 119.98 billion and CNY 250 billion in 2013 and 2017 respectively.



China's office furniture production enterprises present the centralization trend, and mainly distributed in the southern and eastern China, the market share is 40% and 36% respectively. At present, most office furniture enterprises in China are small in scale, for example, there are more than 2,000 office furniture enterprises in Shunde, Guangdong Province, and only less than 50 enterprises own advanced equipments and well-known brands. Small scale, similar product modes and single promotion mode formed a structure which takes large-scale enterprises as leaders, takes medium-scale enterprises as the backbone and takes small-scale enterprises as basis. Guangdong owns widest areal distribution, followed by Zhejiang and Shanghai.



